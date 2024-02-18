SUV Fatally Hits Cyclist Near BHU Hostel; Students Resort to Vandalism

Cyclist Fatally Hit By SUV Near BHU Hostel; Students Resort to Vandalism

Varanasi : An SUV hit a cyclist in the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, injuring the cyclist fatally. He was immediately admitted to the Trauma Care Center of BHU, where the doctors declared him dead.

After this accident, the students who reached the spot started creating ruckus and began protesting over the alleged lack of required security arrangements in the university. The protests went on till around 2 am. The SUV was vandalized and stones were also pelted at the VC office. Police have arrested 5 students in the case.

The accident took place outside Dalmia Hostel late in the evening. The accused fled from the spot after the accident. As soon as this information was received, the students and security personnel of the campus reached the spot and admitted the injured to the Trauma Centre.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Chandra, who was hit from behind when he was going to his home on a bicycle through the campus. There were flags of SP and BJP on the vehicle involved in the accident, sources said. Krishna Chandra, a resident of Pandey Haveli, Dashashwamedh, fell from the bicycle and got seriously injured.

Those riding the vehicle tried to shift the injured man to hospital but on seeing the students coming, they ran away. After the incident, students and security personnel together admitted him to the trauma center. Later, the students resorted to vandalism and went to Singh Gate and held a demonstration raising slogans.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police station in-charge Inspector Shivakant Mishra reached the spot. He said that with the help of CCTV footage, the youth in the car are being identified. According to the information received based on the vehicle number, it is registered in Varanasi RTO only. Its registration date is 20 April 2012.

Based on the information found in RTO vehicle information, this vehicle is currently running in the name of Sudama Choubey, sources said. In such a situation, the police is also trying to find the vehicle owner. Along with this, the cameras installed on the campus and entry point of BHU are also being checked to identify the culprits.