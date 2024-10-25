Varanasi Court Can Give Verdict In Gyanvapi Complex Case

Varanasi: After 33 years, a local court can give its verdict today in the 1991 Gyanvapi complex case. The court is expected to give its verdict regarding the re-scientific archaeological survey of the complex.

After the arguments from both sides were completed on 19 October, the court reserved its order.

Litigant Vijay Shankar Rastogi has contended that a Shivling of Adi Visheshwar is situated under the main dome of the mosque. Therefore, along with this place, the entire part of the Shivling in Wazukhana should also be probed scientifically.

He contended that the probe done earlier was incomplete and it was necessary to bring out all the elements. He also contended that hence it was necessary for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to do an excavation of the entire premises.

He claimed that there was no survey of the place where the holy Shivling was found. The case is being heard in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court Yugul Shambhu.

Anjuman Intezamia has opposed the plea filed by Rastogi saying that the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court had intervened in the matter and had clearly refused to excavate the premises and had instructed ASI officials that there should be no damage to the structure.