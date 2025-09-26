Varanasi-Bengaluru Akasa Air Flight Fails To Take Off, 143 Passengers Stranded Overnight
Passengers had to wait at the airport for three hours last evening. Airline officials said plane will depart for Bengaluru today once repair is complete.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST
Varanasi: Varanasi-Bengaluru Akasa Airlines flight QP 1424, scheduled to depart for Bengaluru from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, failed to take off after the pilot detected a technical snag. Consequently, 143 passengers onboard had to wait for hours before being shifted to a hotel for the night.
The aircraft, which had arrived in Varanasi around 7:20 PM, was set to depart at 7:55 PM. It was after the passenger boarding began that the pilot noticed the issue and immediately alerted the technical team.
Engineers tried to resolve the issue, but the plane could not be repaired. Eventually, passengers, who had already been waiting for nearly three hours, were disembarked and asked to wait as efforts continued.
However, as problems could not be fixed by 11:30 PM, the airline officials arranged overnight stay for all 143 passengers at a nearby hotel.
The airline said the aircraft is undergoing repairs, and the flight is expected to depart for Bengaluru on Friday.
Earlier in June, Akasa Air had announced its strategic partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the largest operator of PPP airports in India, to commence commercial flight operations from upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airline will operate 100-plus weekly domestic departures initially, scaling up to 300-plus domestic and over 50-plus international departures weekly in the winter schedule. As part of its broader network strategy, the airline is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.
