ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi-Bengaluru Akasa Air Flight Fails To Take Off, 143 Passengers Stranded Overnight

Varanasi: Varanasi-Bengaluru Akasa Airlines flight QP 1424, scheduled to depart for Bengaluru from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, failed to take off after the pilot detected a technical snag. Consequently, 143 passengers onboard had to wait for hours before being shifted to a hotel for the night.

The aircraft, which had arrived in Varanasi around 7:20 PM, was set to depart at 7:55 PM. It was after the passenger boarding began that the pilot noticed the issue and immediately alerted the technical team.

Engineers tried to resolve the issue, but the plane could not be repaired. Eventually, passengers, who had already been waiting for nearly three hours, were disembarked and asked to wait as efforts continued.