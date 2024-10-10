ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat, Tejas Trains To Help Clear Extra Rush During Festivals

New Delhi: Railways has decided to run semi-high-speed Vande Bharat and Tejas trains to cater to faster connectivity to clear extra rush during the festive season.

The Railways already chalked out the strategy and routes for running these semi-high-speed trains to tackle festival rush across the country.

According to the Railway officials, the Railways will run reserved Vande Bharat Special Express trains from New Delhi to Patna. The trains will depart from Delhi on October 30, November 1, 3 and 6, and return on October 31, November 2, 4 and 7. The passengers will be able to board the trains from New Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, New West Cabin, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, and Patna Junction.

Similarly, Vande Bharat Reserve Special trains will run from Lucknow to Chharpra. The trains will depart from Lucknow on October 25 to November 8 (except October 29 and November 5), and these will start from Chharpra on October 25 to November 8 (except October 29 and November 5). The trains will pass through Lucknow, Sultanpur Junction, Varanasi Junction, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, and Chharpra.

Another superfast train Tejas will run on October 29, 31and November 2 and 5, and the Delhi Superfast special operate on October 30 and November 1, 3, and 6. The passengers can book their seats in AC, Sleeper and General Coaches for travel.