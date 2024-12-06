ETV Bharat / bharat

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set To Undergo Field Trials Soon

New Delhi: The first prototype of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set will undergo field trials very soon. The timeline of the rollout of the train is subject to successful completion of the trials, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha.

Vaishnaw said that presently Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains planned for long and medium-distance journeys are equipped with modern features and passenger amenities.

"Some of the distinguished features and amenities include that the trains are fitted with Kavach, crashworthy and Jerk-Free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers, crashworthy design of car body complying with EN standards, regenerative braking system for energy efficiency, the higher average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration, emergency talk-back unit for communication between passenger and train manager/Loco Pilot in case of emergency, accommodation and accessible toilets for passengers with restricted mobility (PRM) in the driving coaches on each end, centrally controlled automatic plug doors and fully sealed wider gangways, ergonomically designed ladder for ease of climbing on to upper berths, centralised coach monitoring system for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities such as air conditioning, Saloon Lighting, and CCTV surveillance cameras in all coaches," Vaishnav said.