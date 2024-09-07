Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Trains Equipped with Black Box-Style Device for Enhancing Safety

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains are equipped with black-box-style device which will capture real-time data for enhancing safety through continuous performance analysis.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the train equipped with a Black Box that captures real-time data will enhance safety through performance analysis.

Similar to Black Box device, it is installed in locomotives that record crew voice and video in locomotives. This system provides invaluable data for further analysis to enhance safety for the passengers as well as the train. The device helps analyzers to understand the sequence of events during the train operations.

A crew voice and video recording system in train engines will help to increase security measures. The device is developed for recording of crew communication and interaction in loco along with track side view.

The Railway officials said this device will monitor the train engines. While in the running train, the loco pilot along with his/her assistant will also be under watch of the camers and recorded data will be stored in a device which is connected with the cameras and microphones. In case, any unfortunate event occurred, stored data will prove to be helpful during the probe.

A Loco Pilot Inspector, on condition of anonymity, said, “This device is similar to black box. Such type of device was installed in the locomotive that records speed, time and distance but now voice and video recording have been added in this which is connected with cameras.”

Besides this, the train is equipped with a Vigilance Control Device requiring driver operation every minute, Fire Detection System and HL 3 safety compliance with a 15-minute response time ensure unparalleled safety. In addition, the aerodynamic cab can withstand impacts up to 36 kmh, with crash buffers and anti-climbers integrated for enhanced safety, the Railways said.