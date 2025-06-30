Vandalism In Prayagraj: Over 50 Supporters of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested

Prayagraj: The police on Monday arrested more than 50 supporters of Nagina MP and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for allegedly resorting to vandalism in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. A case has been registered against 60 identified and 700 unidentified miscreants, based on the complaint by Karchana PS inspector Anup Saroj and outpost in-charge Munda Kailash.

The angry supporters of Azad, who was stopped by police on his way to meet the family of a person who died of burn injuries at Isota village of Prayagraj, had created a ruckus and damaged two police vehicles. The family of the deceased, identified as Devishankar, claimed that he was burned to death.

Azad had reached the circuit house, but was stopped citing "security reasons", police said. According to Yamuna Nagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav, "Over 50 people accused of stone pelting and vandalism near Isota village have been arrested so far, and the rest are being identified. Cases are being registered against these people under stringent sections."

A bike set on fire by the supporters. (ETV Bharat)

Yadav said charges under the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on the people, and the cost of damage will also be recovered from them. "Party workers gathered in large numbers following the information about Chandrashekhar Azad's visit to Isota village under Karchana tehsil on Sunday. They started pelting stones after knowing that the leader would not be coming. A 'Dial 112' vehicle and another one were torched by the mob," he said.