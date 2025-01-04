ETV Bharat / bharat

Valuables Worth ₹25 Lakh Looted From Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple In Cuttack

Cuttack: A theft at the famous Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple in the Khannagar area of the city under the Madhupatna Police jurisdiction was spotted in the early hours of Saturday.

As per the statement of Khetra Mohan Sahu, president of the temple management committee, some unidentified persons broke into the temple and decamped with valuable gold and silver ornaments of the deity worth nearly Rs 25 lakhs. The temple authorities discovered the theft during the morning rituals when a priest spotted the broken donation box, emptied by the thieves. Police, on being informed, conducted a minute examination of the temple premises.

Sahu said the temple closes at around 9.30 pm and all devotees are then asked to vacate the premises. "Around 2 am, a priest came to perform rituals like changing the attire of the deity and decorating it with flowers after bathing the deity. He left the temple at around 2.30 am followed by another priest who entered at 4.30 am to perform morning rituals," he said.

"The theft occurred in the wee hours between 2.30 am and 4.30 am," Sahu said, adding that although the CCTVs are functional, recordings are not available from December 31, 2024.

Gold jewellery weighing 150 grams and silver articles, including a mace, a pot and paduka (footwear) of the deities are missing among other stuff, he said.