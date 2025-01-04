Valuables Worth ₹25 Lakh Looted From Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple In Cuttack

Cuttack: A theft at the famous Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple in the Khannagar area of the city under the Madhupatna Police jurisdiction was spotted in the early hours of Saturday.
As per the statement of Khetra Mohan Sahu, president of the temple management committee, some unidentified persons broke into the temple and decamped with valuable gold and silver ornaments of the deity worth nearly Rs 25 lakhs. The temple authorities discovered the theft during the morning rituals when a priest spotted the broken donation box, emptied by the thieves. Police, on being informed, conducted a minute examination of the temple premises.
Sahu said the temple closes at around 9.30 pm and all devotees are then asked to vacate the premises. "Around 2 am, a priest came to perform rituals like changing the attire of the deity and decorating it with flowers after bathing the deity. He left the temple at around 2.30 am followed by another priest who entered at 4.30 am to perform morning rituals," he said.
"The theft occurred in the wee hours between 2.30 am and 4.30 am," Sahu said, adding that although the CCTVs are functional, recordings are not available from December 31, 2024.
Gold jewellery weighing 150 grams and silver articles, including a mace, a pot and paduka (footwear) of the deities are missing among other stuff, he said.
The Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple is a revered shrine, attracting numerous devotees daily. Known for its significant religious events, such as the Hanuman Jayanti and Pana Sankranti celebrations, the temple draws large crowds, said Tejeswar Sahoom, a local devotee.
Madhupatna Police inspector Chittaranjan Rout said forensic experts and the dog squad of the police commissionerate have been engaged to collect evidence, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. The police have also sought assistance from the public, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.
This incident is part of a concerning trend of temple thefts in Odisha. In December 2024, the Chingudikhola Kali Temple in Ganjam district was similarly targeted, with miscreants looting the donation box. Similarly, four temples in Bhadrak district were looted on the same night in November last year, resulting in the loss of gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth approximately ₹5 lakh.
The spate of temple thefts has raised concerns among devotees and temple management committees across the state. Many have called for increased security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras and regular police patrolling, to safeguard religious sites.
