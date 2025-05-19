ETV Bharat / bharat

Valley Of Flowers To Open On June 1

The Nanda Devi National Park administration has got down to repairing the roads that lead to this destination.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Chamoli: One of Uttarakhand’s prime tourist attractions, the Valley of Flowers, will be thrown open for visitors from June 1. The venue draws visitors from across the globe to see its diverse fauna that includes hundreds of varieties of beautiful alpine flowers. It is an important source of revenue for the state.

The Nanda Devi National Park administration has got down to repairing the roads that lead to this destination. An administrative team has returned after surveying the roads and glaciers on the basis of which the repair works are being undertaken.

National Park’s Forest Officer Tarun S disclosed that labourers have been deployed to repair the broken path and remove snow beyond Dhunsa Nullah. This Nullah falls at a distance of around 1 km from the entrance to the Valley of Flowers that lies beyond Govind Dham.

Various other paths are also being repaired. Officials claim that all the paths that are to be trekked upon will be repaired to facilitate the movement of tourists before June 1.

Presently some ice blocks are visible at a couple of places near glacial points beyond Dwari Pul. Officials said a trek worthy path will be built by cutting these ice blocks.

