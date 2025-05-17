ETV Bharat / bharat

Valley Of Flowers Set To Open From June 1, Registration Goes Virtual

The registration fee for an Indian citizen has been fixed at Rs 200, and for foreign citizens it's Rs 800. July-August is the peak season.

The Valley Of Flowers in Uttrakhand's Chamoli.
The Valley Of Flowers in Uttrakhand's Chamoli. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

Dehradun: The famous Valley of Flowers in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will open for tourists from June 1. This time, the government has made arrangements for an online booking facility for the ease of flower enthusiasts.

Till now, tourists had to reach Chamoli and fill up a form in Ghangaria for the offline registration. However, this time, a dedicated portal has been launched by the Forest Department for this purpose so that tourists can fill out the form and pay the fees online. The website will also inform the user about the route and weather during the visit.

Tarun, DFO of Nanda Devi National Park, said, "One of our teams has left for the Valley of Flowers to get information about basic facilities like water and roads for tourists. As just a fortnight is left for the opening, the team will return soon after the assessment, based on which the repairing works will be carried out. The online registration window will be opened two days before the opening date."

The registration fee for an Indian citizen is Rs 200, and for foreign citizens it's Rs 800. The Tourism Department and the Forest Department provide a plethora of facilities for tourist accommodation in Ghangaria of Chamoli. July-August is considered the best time to visit the Valley of Flowers.

It is said that the Valley of Flowers was discovered in 1931 by British mountaineers Frank S Smith and RL Holdsworth. They were so mesmerised by the pristine beauty of this place that after Independence, they came back and wrote a book, describing the picturesque valley. UNESCO accorded the World Heritage Site tag to it in 2005.

