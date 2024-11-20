Validation Phase Of India-Vietnam Joint Military Exercise VINBAX-2024 Concluded

Ambala: The fifth edition of the bilateral military exercise VINBAX 2024 between the Indian and Vietnamese armed forces is currently underway at Haryana's Ambala.

The significant exercise, being conducted from November 4 to 23, 2024, aims to enhance the joint military capability of both nations, particularly in deploying Combat Engineering Companies and Medical Teams for Peacekeeping Missions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an official statement said.

The validation phase of the exercise was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2024. This critical phase validated the training standards achieved in constructing force protection assets and other activities as mandated by the United Nations. The joint contingent also undertook rehabilitation and restoration tasks, showcasing interoperability and the effective employment of medical teams for humanitarian assistance, the statement said.

According to the statement, for the first time in the VINBAX series, the exercise incorporated the extensive use of air assets, including contributions from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation.

"These assets were deployed for reconnaissance, aerial insertion of personnel and materials, and underslung carriage of engineering equipment, reflecting the advanced coordination between the two nations’ forces. VINBAX 2024 represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing mutual confidence, and fostering the exchange of best practices. The exercise underscores the commitment of India and Vietnam to global peace and stability and reinforces their readiness to address multifaceted challenges in peacekeeping operations," it added.

