Valentine's Week Hug Day: Top-10 Wishes & Why Hug Day Matters For Couples

Hugs are simple gestures, showing love and support for friends, partners and family members to ease worries, and strengthen the bond they share. Hugs have been a part of human culture for centuries. But it's that time of the year when hugging becomes a happy trend, especially among the younger generation. Needless to say, the Valentine's Week is underway.
Each day in the Valentine's Week holds a special meaning, celebrating different aspects of love. And today (February 12) is Hug Day, when partners embrace each other to express the bonding. While it is usually perceived as a prelude to Valentine's Day, hugging actually holds deep emotional, psychological and scientific significance.
To find out more, ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Lalit Kumar, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at Chandigarh PGI, who explained how this simple gesture is indeed powerful in nurturing relationships.
Physical Touch Is Important
Detailing the healing power of hug, Dr Lalit said, "All seven days of Valentine's week are very special. And Hug day focuses on the importance of physical touch. This is because every person craves connection. This simple touch or hug triggers a chemical reaction in both men and women strengthening the emotional bonds. Love between husband and wife grows only when it is expressed, and physical touch plays a key role."
Hug Works Like Magic And Medicine
Hugging isn't just an emotional gesture, but has real psychological benefits. Dr Lalit said, "Research shows that couples who hug each other daily experience stronger emotional connections. Love grows between them. If there's some mental stress or unresolved tension between couples, one hug can eliminate all negative feelings instantly. It offers reassurance. Hug works like a magic, reduces anxiety, and gives a sense of security. In other words, a daily hug is considered equivalent to giving medicine."
Top Wishes On Hug Day
Here are best of the best hug day wishes for partners and loved ones.
1. Sending you my tightest hug filled with love and care. Happy Hug Day!
2. For now, here's a virtual hug. You will get a real one when I see you. Happy Hug Day, my love!
3. I wish I could wrap you in my arms and never let go. You will always be my safe place. Happy Hug Day!
4. Sending you a bundle of tight hugs to make your day brighter and lovelier. Happy Hug Day!
5. Your hugs are like magic that keeps my heart beating with love. Happy Hug Day, my love!
6. My love, you matter to me the most. Sending you countless hugs today. Happy Hug Day!
7. Close your eyes, feel my presence, you will forget all your worries. Happy Hug Day!
8. Mom and Dad, no matter how old I get, your hug will always feel like home. Happy Hug Day!
9. Here's a tight hug to remind you how special you are. Happy Hug Day!
10. Sending you endless hugs, smiles, and warmth. Happy Hug Day!