Valentine's Week Hug Day: Top-10 Wishes & Why Hug Day Matters For Couples

Hugs are simple gestures, showing love and support for friends, partners and family members to ease worries, and strengthen the bond they share. Hugs have been a part of human culture for centuries. But it's that time of the year when hugging becomes a happy trend, especially among the younger generation. Needless to say, the Valentine's Week is underway.

Each day in the Valentine's Week holds a special meaning, celebrating different aspects of love. And today (February 12) is Hug Day, when partners embrace each other to express the bonding. While it is usually perceived as a prelude to Valentine's Day, hugging actually holds deep emotional, psychological and scientific significance.

To find out more, ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Lalit Kumar, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at Chandigarh PGI, who explained how this simple gesture is indeed powerful in nurturing relationships.

Physical Touch Is Important

Detailing the healing power of hug, Dr Lalit said, "All seven days of Valentine's week are very special. And Hug day focuses on the importance of physical touch. This is because every person craves connection. This simple touch or hug triggers a chemical reaction in both men and women strengthening the emotional bonds. Love between husband and wife grows only when it is expressed, and physical touch plays a key role."

Hug Works Like Magic And Medicine

Hugging isn't just an emotional gesture, but has real psychological benefits. Dr Lalit said, "Research shows that couples who hug each other daily experience stronger emotional connections. Love grows between them. If there's some mental stress or unresolved tension between couples, one hug can eliminate all negative feelings instantly. It offers reassurance. Hug works like a magic, reduces anxiety, and gives a sense of security. In other words, a daily hug is considered equivalent to giving medicine."

Top Wishes On Hug Day

Here are best of the best hug day wishes for partners and loved ones.

1. Sending you my tightest hug filled with love and care. Happy Hug Day!