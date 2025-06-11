Vajra Shot Gun, Improvised Analog Stethoscope Shot In The Arm For Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a changing terror threat, Vajra shot gun and Improvised Analog Stethoscope have emerged as a shot in the arm for the National Security Guard (NSG) and other Central armed forces of India.

Armed with a Vajra shotgun, NSG personnel neutralized an unidentified drone in Bengaluru during the official visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city last week. “We neutralized the unidentified drone and handed it over to the local police” Major Rahul of the NSG told ETV Bharat.

In fact, the Vajra shot gun was also used by NSG personnel for neutralizing unidentified drones during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Madhubani in Bihar recently. “We used Vajra shot guns to neutralize unidentified drones during the Kumbh mela at Prayagraj,” said Major Rahul.

Vajra is a handheld anti-drone gun which is used for radio frequency (RF) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) jamming. Since 2022, more than 1,150 deployments of Vajra shot guns have been carried out on requisition of states. “27 unidentified drones were neutralised during the deployments,” said Major Rahul.

All states depend on NSG to provide counter drone cover during vital events, he said.

Vajra Shot Gun

The Vajra Shot Gun is a handheld anti-drone gun developed by Big Bang Boom Solutions, a defence technology firm based in Chennai. It was designed to detect and disrupt unauthorized drone activity, with an effective jamming range of up to two kilometres. The gun can jam drone signals, disrupting communication between the drone and its operator. During Operation Sindoor, the Vajra Shot was used to jam drones launched from across the border.

Improvised Analog Stethoscope

Similarly, Improvised Analog Stethoscope has also become a strong armour for security personnel in detecting IEDs in Manipur. Presently under trial and testing, the Improvised Analog Stethoscope has detected 75-80 IEDs fitted with timer during the last six months in Manipur.

“The total weight of the IEDs was almost 100 kg. We are currently using the device in Manipur and getting good results,” said VT Satish Kumar from the Counter Explosives Device Unit of the Army’s eastern command.

The Improvised Analog Stethoscope is used in the final phase of Render Safe Procedure and is the second step of confirming the suspected device to be an IRD.

“In the contact phase, the first step is to carry out a visual check by the commander and the immediate next step is to carry out an audio check of the IED to confirm the presence of timer mechanisms. This plays a vital role since IEDs with timer mechanisms are well planned to target a VIP and convey,” said Satish Kumar who innovated the Improvised Analog Stethoscope.

Both the Vajra Shot Gun and Improvised Analog Stethoscope are on display at the ongoing 23rd edition of NSG’s Counter-Terror International Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The theme for the seminar us “Forging Collaboration and Innovation to Counter Terror Threats and Address the Complexities of Modern Terrorism.”

“Equipment display conducted by NSG was to introduce various attendees including state police forces with state of the art equipment. It was a display of technology used for internal security,” said Major Rahul.

Satish Kumar said several representatives from different states have expressed their interest in Improvised Analog Stethoscope. “The Improvised Analog Stethoscope is currently in trial and testing method. And once the process is done, it will be incorporated by the forces,” said Kumar.