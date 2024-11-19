Ropeway Project at Vaishno Devi, A Game-Changer For Pilgrims

Jammu: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced the commencement of the long-anticipated ropeway project between Tarakote and Sanjichhat, a Rs 250-crore initiative aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees. The project, designed to prioritize the needs of elderly and differently-abled visitors, will reduce the 13-kilometer trek to the holy shrine and is expected to be a major milestone in the history of Vaishno Devi.

The announcement, made by the Shrine Board’s CEO Anshul Garg during a press conference on Monday, has been met with enthusiasm by devotees across the country. The ropeway will offer a safer, faster, and more convenient mode of transport, enabling pilgrims to complete the arduous journey in just six minutes. Once operational, the facility is expected to accommodate thousands of pilgrims daily, alleviating congestion on the traditional trekking route while ensuring a smoother experience for all.

Ropeway Project at Vaishno Devi (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Laxman Sharma, a devotee from Jaipur, shared his experience after returning from the shrine. “The darshan of Mata Rani was divine, and the arrangements at Katra were excellent. If the ropeway becomes operational, it will bring even more joy, save time, and make the journey smoother,” he said. Another devotee from Rajasthan echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the exhausting nature of the trek and expressing gratitude for the ropeway. “The ropeway will allow some relaxation and make the pilgrimage less tiring. Baba’s blessings are immense, and this initiative will make the journey even more fulfilling,” he added.

Outside the Bhavan (temple premises), other devotees expressed optimism about the project, noting that it would greatly benefit those unable to undertake the steep climb, particularly the elderly and differently-abled. They believe the ropeway will make the spiritual journey more inclusive and accessible while maintaining the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

The ropeway project represents a harmonious blend of tradition and technology. Pilgrims will travel by ropeway up to Sanjichhat, from where they can complete the final stretch on foot to the temple. This approach ensures that the spiritual essence of the journey remains intact. Additionally, the Shrine Board has assured that the project will be implemented with environmental sensitivity and consideration for local concerns.

The new system is also expected to reduce reliance on traditional transport methods such as horses and palanquins, which are mostly uncomfortable for the elderly and women. The Shrine Board envisions the ropeway as a transformative initiative, enhancing the pilgrimage experience while preserving its sacredness.

However, the project has faced serious delays due to opposition from local stakeholders. In March 2023, protests erupted under the banner of “Katra Janata,” with traders, mule operators, and palanquin bearers fearing a loss of livelihood. Residents of Katra staged demonstrations, observed shutdowns, and submitted a memorandum to Shrine Board CEO urging the cancellation of the project.

Despite these challenges, the Shrine Board has remained steadfast in its commitment to the project, emphasizing its potential to modernize the pilgrimage and benefit devotees. Efforts are being made to address local concerns, ensuring that the initiative proceeds without disrupting traditional practices or livelihoods, Garg said.

Once completed, the 2.4-kilometer-long ropeway will be a major step toward modernizing the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. The project, which is expected to be operational within three years, promises unparalleled convenience for devotees, reducing travel time from hours to just minutes.

The Shrine Board has emphasized its dedication to preserving the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage while embracing technological advancements. "This initiative aligns with the evolving needs of pilgrims, ensuring that Vaishno Devi remains a beacon of faith and accessibility for generations to come," he added.