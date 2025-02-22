ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishno Devi Pilgrims' Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu; Driver Dead, 17 Injured

Jammu: A bus carrying Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims to New Delhi met with an accident in the Manda area near Hari Niwas Palace in Jammu city on Saturday. The driver lost his life, while 17 passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for treatment.

According to Jammu police, the bus, bearing registration number UK07PA-5640 of M/S Ram Dayal Travels, was travelling from Katra to Delhi when it veered off the road and plunged into a 25-30 feet deep gorge near Manda Naka, Panjtirthi.

"All 17 passengers, most with minor injuries, have been shifted to GMC Jammu for medical aid and are stable. Efforts are underway to retrieve the driver’s body," the police said.