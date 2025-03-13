ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Welcomes Musk's Starlink To India, Says Will Help Remote Railway Projects

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday welcomed Elon Musk's Starlink to India and said it would help railway projects in remote areas of the country.

"Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects," Vaishnaw posted on the social media platform X.

Vaishnaw is also the minister for information and broadcasting, as well as electronics and information technology.

His comments follow two separate deals with Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel struck by SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Musk, to bring Starlink's broadband internet services to India.

The two deals follow months of bickering over how Musk's venture should be granted spectrum rights.

Over the past few months, rivals Jio and Airtel had come together to demand an auction for awarding spectrum for satellite services in India as they feared an administrative allocation would give Musk airwaves at a price lower than what they had paid via auctions in the past.

Jio will offer Starlink equipment in retail outlets and online stores and also support customer installation and activation on devices. Jio and SpaceX will also explore how they can boost each other's offerings.