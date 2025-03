ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Justifies Police Action Against Kunal Kamra

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday justified the summons issued to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for references to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asserting that it should be done if it is required by the law of the land.

Kamra kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.

Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, was speaking at an interactive session at the Times Now Summit here.

"If the law of the land requires it, it should be done," he said when asked if summoning of Kamra by the police was "too extreme" an action.

Vaishnaw said while the Constitution granted citizens certain rights, they were accompanied by some safeguards.

"We have to work within the framework of the Constitution as a society. Freedom of speech and expression is well laid out. Everybody respects it. The Constitution has also laid certain safeguards on it and those safeguards are as important as the rights," Vaishnaw said.