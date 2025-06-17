Vaishnaw Inaugurates India's Largest In-Plant Rail Terminal, CM Saini Says Haryana Will Be Benefitted

Gurugram: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said a focused campaign has been launched to increase coaches and amenities in the last two and a half years while inaugurating the country's largest in-plant railway terminal in Haryana's Manesar.

The newly inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal is a key infrastructure development that significantly enhances logistics efficiency of automobile transportation. The Manesar facility is connected to Patli railway station through a 10-km dedicated rail link that forms a part of the 121.7 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. The loading capacity of this terminal is 4.5 lakh automobiles per annum, which is one of the highest in India.

"Prior to 2014, the Railways' annual budget was Rs 24,000 to 25,000 crore and now it has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Basic amenities were absent in many stations and coaches. In last two and half years, a focused campaign has been launched to increase number of general coaches. More than 1200 general coaches were added just last year," Vaishnaw said.

Addressing at the programme, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Maruti-Patli track, part of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, will not only benefit Manesar but entire Haryana including Faridabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. "Due to the in-line railway terminal, goods will be able to reach other places very easily. It will not only benefit the logistics but also reduce the pressure of trucks on the roads as well as address pollution," Saini said.

The CM said in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's first in-plant railway terminal in Gujarat and this is second unit, which is also the largest in India.