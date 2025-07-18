ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Inaugurates First IICT Campus In Mumbai; Promises More Such Institutions In Future

Mumbai: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the first campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) here, and said more such institutions will be created in future on the lines of IITs and IIMs. Speaking at the inauguration of the first IICT campus on the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) premises here, he said the institute has partnered with Google, Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe and WPP to design industry-focused training modules in the fields of VFX, gaming and extended reality (XR).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present there, said the state government was committed to making Mumbai the global capital of the creative economy. Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, said that tie-ups with four universities are in process, while it has already inked a pact with York University.

"Like IITs and IIMs, more IICT institutions will be created in future," he said, adding that this institute has come up in very short duration and it is a huge undertaking for the country's future, youth and creating opportunities.

Calling it a proud moment for Mumbai, Vaishnaw said the city, which is already a hub of film and creativity, will now host India's flagship institution for creative technology. The next IICT campus will come up at the Film City in Mumbai. Rs 400 crore have already been allocated and land has been provided by the Maharashtra government. The new facility is expected to be one of the most advanced campuses in the country with design and planning expected to be completed in the coming months, the Union minister said.

He the IICT aims to train around 300 students and trainers in its first year through advanced short-term and long-term courses in VFX, animation, post-production, gaming and XR. Along with CM Fadnavis, his cabinet colleague Ashish Shelar wasalso present at the inauguration of the newly developed IICT-NFDC campus and the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) outcome report.