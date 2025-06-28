ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Flags Off MEMU Services Connecting Purulia To Howrah

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday virtually flagged off the inaugural run of the MEMU service between Purulia and Howrah via Masagram, fulfilling the demand of the region, the railway ministry said in a statement.

The minister also inspected the progress of the redevelopment of the Santragachi Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming it into a modern and world-class transit hub, enhancing regional rail connectivity and passenger amenities.

"This MEMU train not only restores an important rail link but also revives the spirit of the historic Bankura-Damodar Railway. The people of Purulia, Bankura, and Howrah now have access to cleaner, faster, and more affordable rail travel. This is a proud moment for all of us. Over 1.2 million members of the Railways family have been working with dedication," Vaishnaw said at the event.

Underlining the progress factor, he remarked, "Areas that once had miles to go have now witnessed rapid progress. In West Bengal alone, work is underway at around 101 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an extraordinary pace. This is not just development, this is the creation of an entirely new format of Indian Railways. A new age is being crafted — with modern stations replacing those that are 50-60 years old. People today aspire for quality and better experiences."