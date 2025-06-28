Vaishnaw Flags Off MEMU Services Connecting Purulia To Howrah

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday virtually flagged off the inaugural run of the MEMU service between Purulia and Howrah via Masagram, fulfilling the demand of the region, the railway ministry said in a statement.
The minister also inspected the progress of the redevelopment of the Santragachi Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming it into a modern and world-class transit hub, enhancing regional rail connectivity and passenger amenities.
"This MEMU train not only restores an important rail link but also revives the spirit of the historic Bankura-Damodar Railway. The people of Purulia, Bankura, and Howrah now have access to cleaner, faster, and more affordable rail travel. This is a proud moment for all of us. Over 1.2 million members of the Railways family have been working with dedication," Vaishnaw said at the event.
Underlining the progress factor, he remarked, "Areas that once had miles to go have now witnessed rapid progress. In West Bengal alone, work is underway at around 101 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an extraordinary pace. This is not just development, this is the creation of an entirely new format of Indian Railways. A new age is being crafted — with modern stations replacing those that are 50-60 years old. People today aspire for quality and better experiences."
The newly launched service will cover a distance of 283 km, connecting Purulia, Bankura, Masagram and Howrah at a fare of just Rs 60 (compared to Rs 65 via the Kharagpur route). It will reduce 41 km as the MEMU service enhances east-west mobility within Bengal and provides a faster, cost-effective route for thousands of daily commuters, including office-goers, students, and traders. The route revives the legacy of the Bankura-Damodar Railway, launched in 1916, which was converted to Broad Gauge in 2005 and extended to Masagram by 2012.
माननीय रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर पुरुलिया-बांकुड़ा-हावड़ा मेमू ट्रेन का शुभारंभ किया। मसाग्राम होते हुए चलने वाली इस मेमू ट्रेन से पश्चिम बंगाल के लोगों को बहुत फायदा होगा। #Railinfra4WestBengal pic.twitter.com/dOdRS4SqcS— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 28, 2025
The route was electrified in 2021, paving the way for efficient train services. Masagram serves as a junction integrating South Eastern Railway's Bankura–Masagram line with Eastern Railway’s Howrah–Bardhaman chord line.
The launch is expected to improve access, boost tourism, and facilitate industrial and economic growth across Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, and Howrah districts. The Railways continues to prioritise citizen-centric development and connectivity solutions, ensuring growth and mobility reach every corner of the country, the statement said.
