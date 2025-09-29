ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Announces India-Bhutan Cross-Border Rail Projects Worth Rs 4,033 Crore

New Delhi: In a significant tie-up, India and Bhutan have agreed to launch two cross-border railway projects worth Rs 4,033 crore. The two railway lines will be connected to West Bengal’s Banarhat and Assam’s Kokrajhar.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday said, “The investment which is envisaged at this point is about Rs 4,033 crore. To be precise, 89 kilometres of railway network will be created. The rail connectivity Projects connect two very important cities of Bhutan, Gelephu, which is being developed as a mindfulness city and Samtse, which is an industrial city.”

Explaining about the project between India and Bhutan, Vaishnaw informed that India is the largest trading partner of Bhutan and most of the export trade of Bhutan is done through Indian ports.

“Therefore, it becomes very important to have a good seamless rail connectivity for the economy of Bhutan to grow and for the people to have better access to the global network,” he stated.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the two governments have agreed to establish two cross-border rail links between Banarhat and Samtse and Kokrajhar and Gelephu. This will be the first set of rail connectivity projects with Bhutan.