ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies In Road Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rahul Raj, the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi, died in a road accident in Muzaffarpur near Dineshwar Petrol Pump when an unknown vehicle knocked him down. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.

In a tragic incident, Chhotu Singh, the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi, died in a road accident in the Pur police station area of Muzaffarpur.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a tragic incident, Rahul Raj aka Chhotu Singh, the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi, died in a road accident in the Pur police station area of Muzaffarpur. The accident happened near Dineshwar Petrol Pump, where an unknown vehicle hit his two wheeler.

When family members learned about the accident, they were heartbroken. Local people gathered at the scene, shocked by what had happened. On receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot immediately and took Rahul Raj to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead. Later, the body has been shifted for the post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Veena Devi is a well-known politician, who won her the Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections as a member of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Her husband, Dinesh Singh, is an MLC with the Janata Dal (United). Following this tragic event, relatives, friends and supporters of the couple have been visiting the bereaved family to offer their condolences and support during this tough time.

Read more: Four Of A Family Crushed To Death On Yamuna Expressway

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a tragic incident, Rahul Raj aka Chhotu Singh, the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi, died in a road accident in the Pur police station area of Muzaffarpur. The accident happened near Dineshwar Petrol Pump, where an unknown vehicle hit his two wheeler.

When family members learned about the accident, they were heartbroken. Local people gathered at the scene, shocked by what had happened. On receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot immediately and took Rahul Raj to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead. Later, the body has been shifted for the post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Veena Devi is a well-known politician, who won her the Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections as a member of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Her husband, Dinesh Singh, is an MLC with the Janata Dal (United). Following this tragic event, relatives, friends and supporters of the couple have been visiting the bereaved family to offer their condolences and support during this tough time.

Read more: Four Of A Family Crushed To Death On Yamuna Expressway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VAISHALI MP VEENA DEVIVEENA DEVI SON DIES IN ACCIDENTVAISHALI MP SON CHHOTU SINGHVAISHALI MP SON DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.