Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies In Road Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In a tragic incident, Rahul Raj aka Chhotu Singh, the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi, died in a road accident in the Pur police station area of Muzaffarpur. The accident happened near Dineshwar Petrol Pump, where an unknown vehicle hit his two wheeler.

When family members learned about the accident, they were heartbroken. Local people gathered at the scene, shocked by what had happened. On receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot immediately and took Rahul Raj to the nearest government hospital where he was declared dead. Later, the body has been shifted for the post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Veena Devi is a well-known politician, who won her the Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections as a member of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Her husband, Dinesh Singh, is an MLC with the Janata Dal (United). Following this tragic event, relatives, friends and supporters of the couple have been visiting the bereaved family to offer their condolences and support during this tough time.