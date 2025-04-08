Vagaries Of Weather: Seven Northern States Reel Under Heatwave; Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace For Thunderstorm

New Delhi: A stark change in weather patterns has been visible in the first week of April as the northern and central Indian states are reeling under scorching heat, while their southern and northeastern counterparts are facing thunderstorms and rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report has sounded a heatwave alert for over seven states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with the maximum temperature soaring in many cities.

In Delhi, the first heatwave was reported on Monday with the mercury touching 40.2°C, five degrees above normal on April 3. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for the National Capital Territory (NCT) until April 10, advising people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. The NCR is likely to experience temperatures up to 42 °C before a slight relief is expected later in the week.

The extreme heat also singes Rajasthan, as the IMD issued an orange alert for April 8 and a yellow alert two days after. Parts of western Rajasthan may also experience severe heatwave conditions apart from the neighbouring Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh until April 10.

Alongside daytime highs, warm nighttime temperatures are likely in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Saurashtra & Kutch regions of Gujarat. In addition, hot and humid weather will prevail in littoral Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.

In southern India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are likely to see a band of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls, along with northeastern states, Assam and Meghalaya. A cyclonic formation is visible over the Bay of Bengal with its trough spanning from eastern Bihar to Telangana.

A hailstorm has been forecast for Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar on April 8, and Jharkhand is likely to be affected on April 9. While the aforementioned states may experience some relief from the soaring temperatures, they should watch out for strong winds and lightning. In Mumbai, the day remained clear on Tuesday morning with a temperature of 31°C and humidity at 49 per cent. The maximum was expected to be 35°C with continuing humidity. On Wednesday, skies remained prevalently clear, and a similar trend in temperature is expected.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' segment at 216 on Tuesday morning, a slight improvement from the previous day. Continued fall in air quality has been forecast till Wednesday, with some relief expected by Thursday as a western disturbance is expected to bring cloud cover and strong surface winds.

Meteorologists urge people in high-temperature zones to shun outdoor activity during the day, stay hydrated, wear light clothing and consume water-rich foods. Vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly, are advised to take extra caution.

With the progress of the week, India continues to face the double whammy of extreme heat in the north and intense pre-monsoon activities in the south and northeast, highlighting the vagaries of shifting weather dynamics.