Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Balloon Technology To The Rescue Of The Hanging Tanker

Bharuch: Almost 28 days after the Gambhira bridge in Mujpur village near Padra in Vadodara district collapsed, a tanker laden with chemicals is still hanging in a precarious condition. The tanker was passing over the bridge when the bridge collapsed and it got stuck in a hanging position making rescue difficult.

The rescue efforts so far have not been successful to lift the tanker from its current position. Now the authorities are exploring the idea of using balloon technology to air lift the tanker, it was learnt.

It may be recalled that the horrific accident occurred on July 9 when the bridge over the Gambhira river near Padra collapsed. The accident killed 20 people as seven vehicles drove into the river one after the other from the huge gap that was created by the collapse of one portion of the bridge.

The tanker full of chemicals was also passing over this bridge at the time of the accident and it got stuck in a hanging position. The authorities have failed to remove the tanker.

According to information received from sources, the tanker will be extricated with the help of balloon technology. Technical expert opinion is being sought in this regard. And it was learnt that the only option that can be tried is balloon technology -- reportedly a safe and effective method.

Balloon technology is an "air lifting" method in which heavy vehicles are lifted and removed safely with the help of special air-filled balloons. This technique is especially useful in places where cranes or other equipment are not effective.

According to Dr. Nikul Patel, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Department of Technology, M.S. University, when the vehicle is in a precarious condition where it is difficult to use normal methods, the balloon technique is a safe and effective method. The balloons used in this method are filled with a special gas and can support the heavy vehicles, said the Professor.

The owner had bought this tanker on loan. This tanker was stuck on the edge of a broken bridge for the last 28 days, due to which the owner suffered huge financial losses. Now that the administration has started the process, he is seeing some hope.

However, no official announcement regarding use of balloon technology to airlift the tanker has yet been announced. But informed sources said that this option was being considered as a last resort.