Vadhavan Port Row: SC Asks Centre To Consider Appointing Expert Agency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider appointing an expert body over the impending damage to environment due to the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan perused the status report on the port filed by attorney general R Venkataramani which said no substantial work was scheduled to be carried out for the time being.

"Attorney general has placed on record a detailed status of the Vadhavan Port project. The details show that at present only the land acquisition work is in progress and physical possession of land is expected by October 2025. The commencement of road work is to start in October 2025," the court said.

The bench said as far as the reclamation went, a survey was scheduled in July, 2025 and commencement of work would be after the acquisition of land near the shore.

"We take statements made on record. We make it clear that land acquisition will be subject to further orders which may be passed in this special leave petition. In view of this, we are not considering the prayer for grant of interim relief," it added.

The matter would come up on May 6.