Vacation Court Asks Mumbai Airport Authority Not to Go for Fresh Tenders After Cancelling the Turkish Contract

Mumbai: The vacation court of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresen in Mumbai has issued directions that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai Airport Authority should not take any decision on new tenders after having cancelled the contract of a Turkish-based company that maintains 70 percent of the runway at Mumbai.
The vacation court has issued instructions to hold a hearing in this regard in a regular court in June.
Until then, the vacation court of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresen has issued directions that the Mumbai Airport Authority should not take any decision on new tenders.
The Mumbai Airport Authority decided to expel a Turkish-based company, Celebi Airport Services (Celebi NAS) on the grounds of national security after Turkey had openly supported Pakistan during the India-Pakistan tension.
At that time, a delegation of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction had met Chief Airport Officer Vishnu Jha, demanding that all work be taken away from this company. The ground handling of the runway at Mumbai airport was being done by the Turkish Company.
Therefore, giving free rein to this Turkish company at the country's most important airport in the ongoing tension is dangerous for the security of the country, it was argued.
After that, the airport administration announced that it was cancelling the contract within two days.
However, the Turkish-based company, Celebi Airport Services (Celebi NAS), approached the High Court against this decision. The company claimed that it is wrong to cancel the contract directly without giving any opportunity to present its case.
After cancelling this contract, the Mumbai airport administration had started the process of inviting new tenders.