Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Hindu Outfits Allowed To Hold Mahapanchayat

A view of the mosque in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at the centre of communal tensions ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The district administration of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand has permitted a Mahapanchayat on December 1, 2024 amid communal tensions surrounding the mosque row.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mukesh Ramola confirmed the permission for Mahapanchayat saying “Organisers (Devbhoomi Vichar Manch) had been seeking permission for some time.” He added that the administration has made elaborate security arrangements. Ramola however siad that the permission is subject to the condition that no communal statements will be made by the organisers.

“We have granted permission, but any disturbance to public order will lead to immediate cancellation,” he warned.

Mahapanchayat on Sunday

The event has been approved with 16 conditions. As part of the conditions, Section 163 has been enforced within a 50-meter radius of the mosque located on the Bhatwari road in Uttarkashi. Organisers have also been instructed to ensure that “no inflammatory speeches are made, no large gatherings near the mosque take place, and no weapons or sticks are carried during the event.”