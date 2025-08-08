Uttarkashi Flash Flood: ISRO's Before-After Satellite Images Show Scale Of Devastation In Dharali Village

Uttarkashi: Two days after flash flood ravaged Uttarakhand's Dharali village, fresh satellite images released by Indian Space Research Organisation's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) on Thursday revealed the magnitude of destruction, comparing the area before and after the deadly August 5 disaster.
The high-resolution satellite images shared by NRSC/ISRO show how the raging floodwaters turned Dharali into a mud-covered land, with the village buried in sediments and all buildings missing.
The catastrophic flash flood triggered by intense rainfall caused debris-laden flows over Dharali and Harsil villages, in Uttarkashi district, on August 5. The sudden deluge swept away homes, caused heavy devastation of property and loss of human lives.
According to ISRO, satellite images were acquired on August 7, and the impact is clearly visible in Dharali village and surroundings, depicting the disappearance of buildings, roads and plantations.
Satellite Insights Aiding Rescue & Relief Ops— ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2025
ISRO/NRSC used Cartosat-2S data to assess the devastating Aug 5 flash flood in Dharali & Harsil, Uttarakhand.
High-res imagery reveals submerged buildings, debris spread (~20ha), & altered river paths, vital for rescue teams on… pic.twitter.com/ZK0u50NnYF
The space agency shared that NRSC/ISRO carried out rapid assessment of the damage using very high-resolution satellite images of India's Cartosat-2S satellites. The comparative analysis of satellite images of August 7 (post-event) and available cloud-free pre-event data (June 13, 2024) revealed the extent and severity of the destruction.
ISRO's findings suggested flash flood with widened stream channels, deposit of sediments and debris at Dharali, along with partial or complete destruction of several buildings in the affected region.
Findings Via Satellite Imagery
(i) Indications of flash flood, with widened stream channels, altered river morphology and damage to human lives & infrastructure.
(ii) Fan-shaped deposit of sediment & debris at Dharali village (~20ha area, ~750m X ~450m), at the confluence of the Kheer Gad & Bhagirathi River.
(iii) Partial/complete destruction and disappearance of several buildings in the flood-affected zone, likely submerged or swept away by the intense mud flow and debris.
(iv) A number of buildings appear to be submerged with mud/debris, in Dharali village.
ISRO stated that the satellite images would help the ongoing search and rescue operations to reach out to stranded persons and restore connectivity to the isolated region.
While the exact cause of the disaster is not yet revealed officially, ISRO said that a scientific analysis is underway to find out the cause. "The event highlights increasing vulnerability of Himalayan settlements to disasters. Scientific analysis is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the triggering event," it said.
