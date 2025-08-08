ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarkashi Flash Flood: ISRO's Before-After Satellite Images Show Scale Of Devastation In Dharali Village

Uttarkashi: Two days after flash flood ravaged Uttarakhand's Dharali village, fresh satellite images released by Indian Space Research Organisation's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) on Thursday revealed the magnitude of destruction, comparing the area before and after the deadly August 5 disaster.

The high-resolution satellite images shared by NRSC/ISRO show how the raging floodwaters turned Dharali into a mud-covered land, with the village buried in sediments and all buildings missing.

The catastrophic flash flood triggered by intense rainfall caused debris-laden flows over Dharali and Harsil villages, in Uttarkashi district, on August 5. The sudden deluge swept away homes, caused heavy devastation of property and loss of human lives.

According to ISRO, satellite images were acquired on August 7, and the impact is clearly visible in Dharali village and surroundings, depicting the disappearance of buildings, roads and plantations.

The space agency shared that NRSC/ISRO carried out rapid assessment of the damage using very high-resolution satellite images of India's Cartosat-2S satellites. The comparative analysis of satellite images of August 7 (post-event) and available cloud-free pre-event data (June 13, 2024) revealed the extent and severity of the destruction.

ISRO's findings suggested flash flood with widened stream channels, deposit of sediments and debris at Dharali, along with partial or complete destruction of several buildings in the affected region.