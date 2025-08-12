Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Experts Weigh In Possible Reasons Behind Disaster In Uttarakhand's Dharali

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Natural disasters, small or large-scale, during the monsoon season are not new to Uttarakhand. But this year, incessant rainfall and the consequential flash floods triggered one of the worst disasters in the state in Uttarkashi's Dharali on August 5, wiping out almost an entire village. While the reason(s) behind the disaster is still not clear, experts are of the view that it may have been triggered by a hanging glacier collapse or a burst landslide lake, fuelled by climate change and unplanned construction in the fragile Himalayan belt.

Shockingly, a former geologist pointed out that the structures damaged in the flood were built by encroaching on the old natural path of the river, making those extremely vulnerable.

Rescue teams in operation at the disaster-hit Dharali village (ETV Bharat)

According to the Disaster Control Room, 66 people are missing as of now, and the exact death toll in Dharali flash flood is still unclear as some bodies are feared trapped under deep mud and rocks stretching as below as 30 feet.

Scientists are now studying different theories to understand what exactly triggered this disaster.

The tragic event has brought back chilling memories of the Raini disaster of 2021, where a glacier collapse in Chamoli's Raini village caused flooding in the Rishiganga river, killing at least 204 persons and damaging two hydro projects.

"Both Dharali and Raini disasters have many similarities. It was consequence of a dangerous mix of water, debris and huge boulders, causing large-scale destruction. On August 5, nearby rivers like Harsil Gadh and Jhala Gadh were also in spate. This apart, an Indian Army camp in Harsil was also damaged, in which at least nine soldiers are reported missing," said Yashpal Sundariyal, former geologist at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Expert View: Who Said What On Possible Causes?

(i) Hanging Glacier Collapse: Renowned geologist Navin Juyal, who has studied Uttarakhand's terrain for more than three decades, is of the opinion that a hanging glacier collapse triggered the disaster. Hanging glaciers are patches of snow sitting in shallow dips high in the mountains. These are leftovers from the Little Ice Age of the 1850s and are known to be unstable.

Scenes in the aftermath of the August 5 disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Juyal said, "Moderate rainfall from August 3-5 likely triggered a rock-and-ice avalanche from a glacier that feeds Kheer Ganga. Spring snowfall this year was unusually high and heavy, possibly due to climate change. The glacier's base became saturated with water from melting snow and rain, making it unstable. Eventually, it collapsed, sending water, rocks and debris speeding down towards Dharali."

He also suspects similar avalanches could have occurred in nearby rivers like Harsil Gadh and Jhala Gadh. Some people initially thought a glacial lake burst might be responsible, but satellite images ruled this out.

(ii) Landslide Lake Burst Theory: Piyush Rautela, former executive director of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), stated that incessant rainfall may have triggered a landslide, forming a temporary dam that later burst, causing a sudden flood. Corroborating this theory is the statement of local villagers who pointed out that before the flood, the water level in Kheer Ganga had dropped.

Rescue teams in operation at the disaster-hit Dharali village (ETV Bharat)

(iii) Not A Cloudburst: Initially, the state government claimed a cloudburst caused the disaster. However, scientists were quick to question this. IMD scientist Rohit Thapliyal clarified that only light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Uttarkashi from August 3-5.

IIT Roorkee Professor Ankit Agarwal also analysed the rainfall data showing a peak rate of just 36 mm rainfall per hour, which is far below the 100 mm per hour needed for a disaster to be classified as a cloudburst. Further analysis is needed to confirm that it was cloudburst, he said.

Climate Change And Unplanned Construction

Notably, this wasn't the first flood in Kheer Ganga. Back in 2013, a similar flood had caused a major damage in Dharali and blocked the national highway. Experts have cited that the Dharali market is built on a debris-flow fan, a naturally unstable surface formed by old landslides and floods.

Former geologist Sundriyal warned that the region is absolutely not suitable for human settlement. "The buildings damaged in this flood were built by encroaching on the old natural path of the river, making those vulnerable," he stated.

Scenes in the aftermath of the August 5 disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

While scientists are still trying to ascertain the exact causes of the disaster through satellite data and weather analysis, experts said the disaster in Dharali is a wake-up call for everyone about the dangers of climate change and unplanned construction in the fragile Himalayan region. They have recommended stringent curbs on construction activities and better disaster management to prevent future tragedies.

Govt Action After Dharali Disaster

At around 1:30 PM on August 5, Kheer Ganga stream in Dharali suddenly flooded, washing away an entire market area, and destroying everything that came on its path. In just minutes of the disaster, houses, shops, hotels and buildings were washed away, with five people reported dead and many still missing. After the disaster struck on the fateful day, within hours, Army personnel from Harsil camp rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations immediately. By evening, both the state and central governments were monitoring the situation. Helicopters were also deployed for aerial support.

Scenes in the aftermath of the August 5 disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami camped at the site for three days, overseeing evacuation and relief measures. Electricity and mobile networks have been restored in most places, but some roads are still in damaged condition, forcing suspension of Gangotri and Yamunotri pilgrimages.

As per sources, more than 90 persons have received Rs five lakh compensation, the cheques of which were distributed by local MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan. Apart from this, several persons and banks including PNB and Bank of Baroda have donated Rs 1-2 crore to the state disaster relief fund.

Who Are Still Missing?

So far, more than 1250 people have been safely rescued, and five deaths have been officially confirmed.

Scenes in the aftermath of the August 5 disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

As per latest updates, 66 people including nine Army personnel, eight persons from Dharali village, five from nearby areas, one from Tehri district, 13 from Bihar, and six from Uttar Pradesh are missing. Also among the missing are 24 Nepali workers who are believed to have left, but it is yet to be confirmed. Local authorities are trying to trace the Nepali workers through their contractors, who have been asked to provide their contact details. Meanwhile, rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, police, fire and other personnel are working on a war-footing in spite of bad weather conditions.