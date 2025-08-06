Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Using Satellite Images, Senior Geologist Explains What Led To Dharali Disaster

Uttarkashi: Tuesday's disaster in Dharali village under Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi caused heavy destruction of property and loss of human lives in the region. Hours after the tragedy, using satellite images, an Indian geologist based in Bhutan revealed that a massive chunk of glacier deposit high in the mountains broke off following intense rainfall. This collapse and the subsequent fast-moving debris on steep slopes led to large-scale devastation within moments, he cited.

Possible Reasons Behind This Calamity

Imran Khan, Resident Geologist and Head of Geology division at PHPA-I in Bhutan, has shared a preliminary geological assessment of the cloudburst-induced flash flood and debris flow, backed by satellite-based pictures of the glacier deposit slide.

Destruction caused by collapse of glacier deposit (Photo: Geologist Imran Khan)

Khan said that about seven kilometres upstream from Dharali village, located at an altitude of about 6700 meters above sea level, a large part of the glacier deposit debris broke off, and the debris came down rapidly towards the valley.

According to Khan, based on the satellite images, the thickness of the glacier debris is said to be 300 meters, and the regional expansion is about 1.12 square kilometres, which led to devastation in the lower areas. The information shared by Khan on his social media handle provides detailed insight into the incident. His theory also includes many technical aspects.

Preliminary Geological Assessment

According to Khan, the areal extent is 1.12 square kilometres, and the composition presumably consists of morainic and glacio-fluvial material. In terms of facies (body of rock with distinctive characteristics), it is an unconsolidated mass situated within a hanging glacier trough.

Khan explained that during the recent high-intensity rainfall event (cloudburst) on August 5, extreme surface runoff and percolation possibly triggered a retrogressive failure or sudden slope detachment of this glacial deposit.

Satellite images shared by Imran Khan (Photo: Geologist Imran Khan)

The steep topographic gradient of the intervening nala channel, which covers seven kilometres of steep, confined terrain, amplified the debris velocity, he said, adding that the resultant high-momentum debris flow is estimated to have reached Dharali village in less than a minute, with minimal attenuation.

Geomorphological Context

The stream draining this area exhibits a high longitudinal gradient, limited lateral confinement, and a pre-existing incision path, which caused the debris flow to move rapidly. This event highlights a critical need to reassess geomorphic and glacial mass instability along the Upper Himalayan headwaters, particularly along densely populated or pilgrim-heavy corridors, Khan said.

Imran Khan, Resident Geologist and Head of Geology Division at PHPA-I, Bhutan (Photo: Geologist Imran Khan)

Given the frequent cloudburst incidents in the region, the expert has strongly recommended prohibiting construction in the downstream corridors.

On Tuesday, several disturbing videos surfaced online after a cloudburst led to flash floods in the Himalayan village of Dharali, leaving behind a trail of destruction. In one such horrific video, some people were seen running and screaming to save their lives from the floodwaters. While local authorities have confirmed the deaths of four people, many others are feared trapped under the rubble.