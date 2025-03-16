Uttarakhand's Plan For 49 Ropeways To Boost Religious And Adventure Tourism

By Rohit Kumar Soni

Dehradun: Travelling to Uttarakhand's famous pilgrimage and tourism destinations might be challenging due to the harsh terrain and steep mountain peaks. Visitors often face difficulties in reaching revered sites like Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib in the state which are part of the iconic Char Dham Yatra. But to change that scenario, the Uttarakhand government has taken a new major initiative to set up a vast network of ropeways in the state to make travel easier and more accessible for everyone.

On March 6, the Union cabinet approved two prestigious ropeway projects for the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, setting the wheels in motion for what could be a breakthrough for the state's tourism industry. It also allocated Rs 6,811 crore for the two prestigious projects, which are part of a broader plan by the Uttarakhand government to lay down a network of 49 ropeways across the state, revolutionising travel to several remote locations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for both the ropeways in October 2022 in a major development push for the state's infrastructure development.

Construction on the Kedarnath ropeway is expected to start by October 2025, with the tendering process expected to conclude by March 19. It would be a 13-kilometre stretch to be constructed in two phases, between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. The first phase will link Gaurikund to Kedarnath, while the second phase will stretch from Sonprayag to Gaurikund.

Officials said that there are 47 other projects for which proposals have been sent to the central government under the Parvatmala: National Ropeways Development Programme. The aim is to improve easy and safe accessibility to attract more tourists, both domestic and international.

“With new ropeway facilities, tourists opt for easy travel options away from congested and difficult roads. It can also offer breathtaking views of scenic mountain landscapes in a much shorter time,” officials said.

Other ongoing projects include the Kathgodam to Hanuman Garhi ropeway in Nainital, as well as ropeways for various other regions like Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Yamunotri Dham. Additionally, feasibility studies are underway for several proposed routes across the state, ranging from Sankri to Kedarkantha and Rishikesh to Narendra Nagar, among others. The developments will ease access to Uttarakhand's revered sites and open new opportunities for adventure tourism, as well.

"The ropeway projects will be constructed through the central agency National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). Out of which, tenders have been invited by NHLML for the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeway projects. Whereas, the DPR of the Kathgodam to Nainital ropeway project has been prepared. The tender for which will also be issued soon," said Lt. Commander Deepak Khanduri, Director (Infrastructure), Uttarakhand Tourism Department

The pre-feasibility study is going on for these five ropeway projects:

Sankri to Kedarkantha Base Camp Ropeway Project (Uttarkashi) Distance: 4.67 km

Tapovan/Rishikesh to Narendra Nagar Kunjapuri Temple Ropeway Project (Tehri) Distance: 9.0 km

Mussoorie to Kempty Fall Ropeway Project (Dehradun) Distance: 3.85 km

Ranikhet to Chaubatia Ropeway Project (Almora) Distance: 4.0 km

Kasar Devi to Almora Ropeway Project (Almora) Distance: 2.76 km

Pre-feasibility of these 36 ropeway projects is to be started –

Khurpatal-Sattal-Bhimtal-Sariatal-Kamaltal-Garudtal (Nainital) Distance: 17.00 km

Didihat to Sirakot (Pithoragarh) Distance: 0.50 km

Distance from Budhi to Chhaialekh (Pithoragarh): 1.00 km

Jajardeval to Asurchula Temple (Pithoragarh) Distance: 0.75 km

Tawaghat to Narayan Ashram (Pithoragarh) Distance: 5.00 km

Santurgarh to Santala Devi (Dehradun) distance: 0.30 km

Radi Top-Kafnaul-Baukhnag Temple (Uttarkashi) Distance 1.20 km

Dharali to Sattal (Uttarkashi) Distance: 2.00 km

Harshil to Lama Tikri (Uttarkashi) distance: 1.20 km

Chopta to Tungnath Dham (Rudraprayag) Distance: 1.50 km