Uttarakhand's Fiscal Transformation: From 'Sick State' To Revenue Surplus
Good governance and fiscal discipline propel the hill state's record Rs. 5,310 crore resource mobilisation
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has achieved a historic milestone, having earned over ₹5,310 crore in revenue in the 2022-23 fiscal year. This achievement was documented in the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).
Uttarakhand, once grappling with challenges of fiscal discipline, has now joined the select group of states that have achieved a revenue surplus. The state government is extremely pleased with this achievement. This CAG report is considered a welcome development for Uttarakhand, reflecting an improvement in the state's economic situation and an increase in the state's internal resource mobilisation.
He explained that the state government has taken several concrete steps over the past years, which have directly impacted economic reforms. He said that by enacting anti-corruption laws, it has ensured transparent recruitment and protected the future of youth.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described this achievement as the result of the joint efforts of the people and government of Uttarakhand. He said that this is not merely a statistical success, but a concrete step towards a prosperous and self-reliant future for the state.
What is revenue surplus? : Revenue surplus means that a state's income exceeds its expenditure. Generally, states' income consists of tax and non-tax revenues and central aid. Expenditure includes administrative expenses, salaries, pensions, program expenditures, and other responsibilities. Revenue surpluses exceeding income are considered revenue surpluses. This indicates a state's strong economic position and disciplined financial management.
Key Points of the CAG Report:
- Uttarakhand recorded a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, a significant achievement
- By establishing a balance between the state's income and expenditure, a positive gap was created, leading to financial strength
- Transparency in revenue collection and control over expenditure led to financial discipline, which was made possible by administrative reforms
- Once considered a sick state, Uttarakhand has established a new identity through its performance, reflecting economic stability
Why is this a special achievement?
- This achievement is very significant for a small and hilly state like Uttarakhand. This is the first time such a large surplus has been recorded. The revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore is a record since the state's inception
- Transparent policies are also having an impact. Under these policies, the government has worked to make tax collection transparent and curb unnecessary expenditure
- The state has taken steps towards financial self-reliance. Uttarakhand is no longer solely dependent on central assistance. Instead, it is also gaining strength from its own income
- It is believed that this will provide a favourable environment for investment. The surplus situation increases investor confidence, facilitating industrial development.
Dhami stated that this achievement is the result of policies inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge for a “Vikshit Bharat.” Furthermore, a Uniform Civil Code has been implemented, taking a historic initiative towards social reforms. While working towards women's empowerment, employment is being provided through women's groups.
Tourism and industry are being promoted, which has led to an increase in the state's income from religious tourism and industrial investment. Emphasis is being placed on controlling expenditure and increasing sources of income. Uttarakhand was formed in 2000. In its early years, the state relied heavily on central financial assistance. Being a hilly state, the lack of infrastructure and resources also posed a major challenge. Uttarakhand was often classified as a sick state, where economic development and financial management were considered weak. However, in the last few years, the state has not only transformed this image but also set an example of financial management.
What are its benefits for the public?
Revenue surplus has a direct impact on the public. It accelerates the implementation of schemes. The surplus will accelerate investments in education, health, roads, and other schemes. Infrastructure is improved. Better roads, electricity, and water facilities will be ensured from villages to cities. Employment opportunities will be created. Increased investment will provide employment to youth.
In addition, social security will be ensured. Pension and welfare schemes will become stable. The tax burden on the public will be reduced. A stronger financial position will reduce the need for additional taxes. Meanwhile, Dhami says the government is fully committed to making Uttarakhand a developed state.
"Our government's financial discipline and efficient management of resources have strengthened the state's economy. The revenue surplus is a major achievement for the state, a result of continuous efforts towards a self-reliant and empowered Uttarakhand. The steady increase in income from taxes and other sources and control on wasteful expenditure have strengthened the state's financial position. This achievement further energises our resolve to continuously take steps towards making Uttarakhand prosperous and progressive," said Dhami.