Uttarakhand's Fiscal Transformation: From 'Sick State' To Revenue Surplus

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has achieved a historic milestone, having earned over ₹5,310 crore in revenue in the 2022-23 fiscal year. This achievement was documented in the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Uttarakhand, once grappling with challenges of fiscal discipline, has now joined the select group of states that have achieved a revenue surplus. The state government is extremely pleased with this achievement. This CAG report is considered a welcome development for Uttarakhand, reflecting an improvement in the state's economic situation and an increase in the state's internal resource mobilisation.

He explained that the state government has taken several concrete steps over the past years, which have directly impacted economic reforms. He said that by enacting anti-corruption laws, it has ensured transparent recruitment and protected the future of youth.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described this achievement as the result of the joint efforts of the people and government of Uttarakhand. He said that this is not merely a statistical success, but a concrete step towards a prosperous and self-reliant future for the state.

What is revenue surplus? : Revenue surplus means that a state's income exceeds its expenditure. Generally, states' income consists of tax and non-tax revenues and central aid. Expenditure includes administrative expenses, salaries, pensions, program expenditures, and other responsibilities. Revenue surpluses exceeding income are considered revenue surpluses. This indicates a state's strong economic position and disciplined financial management.

Key Points of the CAG Report: