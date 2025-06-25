Uttarakhand Youth Kept As Bonded Labour In Punjab: MP Anil Baluni Shares Video, Seeks Governor's Intervention

Dehradun: MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal Anil Baluni has urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to rescue a Chamoli resident, who is allegedly being kept as a bonded labour at a cowshed in the state for the last 15 years.

Baluni said he came across a video on social media about this youth from Narayanbagad in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. After this, Baluni informed Punjab Governor about the video, urging him to rescue the youth and send him to his hometown. He said that the Governor has assured to conduct a thorough investigation and track his location. Also, the Punjab Director General of Police has been informed, the Governor told Baluni.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Baluni wrote that the youth, "has been kept as a bonded labour for 15 years by a cowshed owner in some place in Punjab. The gentleman who made the video is talking about freeing the young man and providing him assistance".

In the video, a man is seen speaking to the alleged bonded labour, who tells that the cowshed owner beats him up.

The MP wrote he requested the Governor that the youth named Rajesh, "be rescued as soon as possible and sent back to his hometown, Narayanbagad".

"....Governor expressed concern about this issue and assured me that a thorough investigation will be conducted, Rajesh’s location will be tracked promptly, and he will be rescued and sent back to his hometown, Narayanbagad, India. Subsequently, I was also informed by the office of the Governor that instructions have been given to the Director General of Police, Punjab regarding this incident," his post read.