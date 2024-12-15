Uttarakhand Government To Develop 'Devbhoomi' As Yoga Land With India's First Yoga Policy

Dehradun: Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi, is home to Gods and Goddesses. The state, renowned as a place of penance for sages and saints, is now set to embrace a new identity as a yoga hub. Rishikesh, the world capital of yoga, is at the heart of this transformation.
The Uttarakhand government is taking significant steps to establish the state as a land dedicated to yoga, which will not only promote this ancient practice globally, but also generate employment opportunities for the people.
The state is preparing India's first Yoga Policy following the successful implementation of the AYUSH policy. The AYUSH department has been engaged in drafting this policy after holding multiple rounds of department meetings. The government aims to develop Uttarakhand in a planned and comprehensive manner in the fields of yoga, wellness and AYUSH, to attract tourists from both within the country and worldwide.
CM Dhami's Vision for Yoga in Uttarakhand
During the inauguration of the World Ayurveda Conference and Arogya Expo at Parade Ground in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance medicinal plant cultivation and AYUSH-related manufacturing, wellness, research, and education in the state.
Dhami emphasised that the upcoming Yoga Policy would play a crucial role in revolutionising health by integrating Ayurveda and Yoga on a broader scale. The state government is also planning to establish 50 new yoga and wellness centres and introduce AYUSH teleconsultation in the coming years.
Consultation and Suggestions for the Yoga Policy
The drafting of the Yoga Policy began in 2023 after the successful implementation of the AYUSH policy. The initial draft was sent to the government for further refinement, with the AYUSH department now focusing on finalising the policy. Experts and stakeholders from the field of Ayurveda, yoga and wellness will be consulted to ensure the policy includes provisions for developing infrastructure for yoga, naturopathy and spirituality.
The policy will require yoga centres to register, introduce a fee reimbursement system for courses certified by the Yoga Certification Board of the Central Government, and ensure uniformity in Yoga Teaching Institutions. Incentives for opening Yoga Institutions and standardisation of these institutions will also be part of the policy.
Key Provisions of the Yoga Policy
Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Secretary of AYUSH, mentioned that the yoga policy will include several important provisions, such as standardising yoga institutes, setting course standards, promoting Rishikesh as a Yoga City, and developing yoga facilities in other districts. A subsidy scheme for Yoga Centres is also under consideration.
Public Opinion and Youth Employment Opportunities
Once the draft of the policy is ready, the government will seek public suggestions for a month. Experts, citizens, and institutions will be invited to offer feedback. After reviewing these suggestions, the final draft of the yoga policy will be prepared.
Yoga is not just an ancient discipline, but a way to maintain health, balance, and reduce stress. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing yoga, the government's initiative is already generating excitement. Yogacharya Ganga Nandani of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, a member of the yoga policy-making team, believes this policy will attract people from across the globe for yoga practice and training. The establishment of Yoga Grams, Wellness Centers, and the provision of honorariums for yoga trainers will open up substantial employment opportunities in Uttarakhand.
A Commendable Step Towards Making Uttarakhand a Yoga Land
Yoga brand ambassador for Uttarakhand, Dilraj Preet Kaur, expressed her enthusiasm for the yoga policy. She believes that this initiative will elevate Uttarakhand’s status as a global yoga destination, benefiting both the state's residents and its visitors.