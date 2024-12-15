ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Government To Develop 'Devbhoomi' As Yoga Land With India's First Yoga Policy

Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi, renowned as a place of penance for sages and saints, is now set to embrace a new identity as a yoga hub. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi, is home to Gods and Goddesses. The state, renowned as a place of penance for sages and saints, is now set to embrace a new identity as a yoga hub. Rishikesh, the world capital of yoga, is at the heart of this transformation.

The Uttarakhand government is taking significant steps to establish the state as a land dedicated to yoga, which will not only promote this ancient practice globally, but also generate employment opportunities for the people.

The state is preparing India's first Yoga Policy following the successful implementation of the AYUSH policy. The AYUSH department has been engaged in drafting this policy after holding multiple rounds of department meetings. The government aims to develop Uttarakhand in a planned and comprehensive manner in the fields of yoga, wellness and AYUSH, to attract tourists from both within the country and worldwide.

CM Dhami's Vision for Yoga in Uttarakhand

During the inauguration of the World Ayurveda Conference and Arogya Expo at Parade Ground in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance medicinal plant cultivation and AYUSH-related manufacturing, wellness, research, and education in the state.

Dhami emphasised that the upcoming Yoga Policy would play a crucial role in revolutionising health by integrating Ayurveda and Yoga on a broader scale. The state government is also planning to establish 50 new yoga and wellness centres and introduce AYUSH teleconsultation in the coming years.

Consultation and Suggestions for the Yoga Policy

The drafting of the Yoga Policy began in 2023 after the successful implementation of the AYUSH policy. The initial draft was sent to the government for further refinement, with the AYUSH department now focusing on finalising the policy. Experts and stakeholders from the field of Ayurveda, yoga and wellness will be consulted to ensure the policy includes provisions for developing infrastructure for yoga, naturopathy and spirituality.