Five Dead, 2 Injured As Helicopter Crashes In Uttarkashi Amid Char Dham Yatra, Rescue Ops Underway

Uttarkashi: At least five people died and two were injured in a helicopter crash in Gangnani in Uttarkashi early on Thursday morning. Officials said that the helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Private Limited, was on its way to Harsali helipad from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed into a remote forested gorge around 8 am.

According to officials, at least seven individuals, including one pilot, identified as Captain Robin Singh, were on board. Five people died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured in the crash. The Uttarkashi Police and district administration have confirmed the casualties. Officials said that the chopper fell into a 250-meter gorge.

Upon receiving information about the crash, the district administration launched a rescue operation and dispatched teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, the Army, QRT, 108 Ambulance Service, and officials, including Tehsildar Bhatwadi, BDO Bhatwadi, and the local revenue department, to the crash site.

SDRF officials said that due to the rugged terrain and remote location, rescue efforts faced challenges in reaching the spot swiftly. Police officials said that the identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained.

The district administration also said that helicopters have been dispatched from Dehradun and AIIMS Rishikesh to airlift those injured in the crash for advanced medical treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The crash site lies close to Gangnani, which is near Yamunotri and Gangotri, two of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The incident comes amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which sees a high volume of pilgrim traffic in the region.