Uttarakhand: Con Bride Arrested For Cheating Public With Lies And Love Traps

Dehradun: In Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand, the police have arrested a woman who has been allegedly cheating people by donning the role of a bride and sometimes a businesswoman. The accused woman was caught when she was wearing a bridal attire with bangles and mehendi on her hands, sindoor on her forehead. The police laid a trap and exposed this woman and her entire gang.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said that this woman was duping people by using different fake identities. The accused woman is identified as Heena Rawat, a resident of Kashipur, who has a long criminal history.

Caught by police: This woman was finally caught by the police after she tried to trap Deepak Kakkar, a resident of Rudrapur. Deepak Kakkar, in his complaint to the police, said a woman met and became close to him by posing as a High Court lawyer. She laid a love trap and robbed about five lakh rupees, he said, adding that the woman married him and then started living in his house. Later, she started harassing the entire family and began demanding money and threatening to implicate the family in cases like suicide. After this, Deepak complained to the police about the woman.

The police enquired into the complaint, registered a case in Rudrapur Kotwali and started further investigation. During the arrest, ₹50,000 cash and a fake Aadhaar card were recovered from the woman.

Wanted to flee abroad: The police interrogation revealed that many cases were registered against her in different police stations of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The woman had also wanted to flee abroad to escape these cases. The accused woman needed Rs 30 lakh to flee abroad, which is why she trapped Deepak in her love trap and started torturing him in various ways. She threatened to murder Deepak and commit suicide, and implicate him and his family if she was not given money.

Police said that she was pressuring Deepak to take the ransom amount of Rs. 50,000 when police caught her. Police also found out that the woman used many false names, such as Nikita, Ankita, and so on on to trap people.

Laying business traps: The accused woman sometimes called herself a successful businesswoman, and used to trap people in her net by luring them with investments in new businesses or by offering partnerships. Then she used to extort huge amounts of money from them by luring them with lucrative business deals, after which she used to disappear.

The accused woman sometimes presented herself as the brand ambassador of a famous company. She used to impress people by pretending to be glamorous and having high contacts. Using this identity, she used to collect money from them in the name of advertisements or event management.

Posing as a contractor: Heena Rawat used to rob people by posing as a contractor also. She used to promise to get them big contracts for government or private projects. In the name of starting a project or getting a tender, she used to collect huge amounts of money as a security deposit or advance payment.

The accused woman used to dupe people by claiming to be a High Court advocate. She used to use the names of famous lawyers and used to lure them into settling court cases. Apart from this, she used to extort money from criminals in the name of getting them out of legal troubles. She used to collect huge amounts of money by giving false assurance of getting them relief or bail in criminal cases.

Posing as an eligible bride: Heena Rawat used to present herself as an unmarried and eligible bride on matrimonial sites. She used to trap people in love and marry them and then trap them in false rape cases and extort huge amounts of money from them. To hide her identity and evade the police, she used to constantly change mobile phones and SIM cards. This made the investigation in several cases registered against her more complicated.

Due to various reasons, many people were reluctant to lodge a complaint against Heena. Due to fear of social prestige and defamation, many victims remained silent despite being cheated or blackmailed, which gave her an opportunity to cheat more people.

More than one and a half dozen cases registered: