Uttarakhand Tops Himalayan States in Illegal Arms Possession Cases: NCRB Report

According to NCRB report, 1767 persons were booked under Arms Act for illegal arms possession, while 1184 were caught with illegal weapons.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST

Dehradun: Amid claims by the state government and police that crime rates are under control, the 2023 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of illegal arms possession cases among all the Himalayan states.

According to the report, 1767 persons were booked under Arms Act for illegal arms possession, while 1184 were caught with illegal weapons and four were found with licensed ones. Overall in the country, Uttarakhand ranks seventh in terms of arms possession.

The NCRB report also highlights the increasing popularity of displaying weapons, both legal and illegal, on social media platforms. In districts like Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, incidents of shootings were reported over minor disputes and trivial matters.

The report also suggested high number of violent crimes such as murder, robbery and kidnapping in the state. According to the report, 3162 cases of such crimes were registered in the state in 2021, which went up to 3923 in 2022, before slightly dropping to 3570 in 2023. The same year, police filed charge sheets in court in only 58 percent of the cases, while majority of cases remained pending.

State-wise list of illegal arms possession case

StateCases RegisteredArms Recovered
Himachal Pradesh24 04
Uttarakhand17671184
West Bengal13491337
Arunachal Pradesh1510
Nagaland7473
Manipur8981
Mizoram29 25
Tripura0605
Meghalaya0906

(Note: Figures are based on NCRB report)

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Bharne stated that police action against those possessing illegal arms is underway and has been expedited. He clearly warned, "Hooliganism will not be tolerated in the state. All offenders will be put behind bars."

Back in November 2024, police had busted an illegal arms factory in Gadarpur, Udham Singh Nagar district, and arrested an accused in connection with the case. A large quantity of weapons, explosive materials, and equipment were recovered from his possession. "Four 315-bore pistols, three 12-bore pistols, one 12-bore country-made gun, and one 12-bore pony gun were recovered, along with six 315-bore cartridges, one 315-bore empty cartridge, two 12-bore cartridges, and a large quantity of illegal weapons manufacturing equipment," a senior police official had said.

