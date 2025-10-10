ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Tops Himalayan States in Illegal Arms Possession Cases: NCRB Report

Dehradun: Amid claims by the state government and police that crime rates are under control, the 2023 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of illegal arms possession cases among all the Himalayan states.

According to the report, 1767 persons were booked under Arms Act for illegal arms possession, while 1184 were caught with illegal weapons and four were found with licensed ones. Overall in the country, Uttarakhand ranks seventh in terms of arms possession.

The NCRB report also highlights the increasing popularity of displaying weapons, both legal and illegal, on social media platforms. In districts like Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, incidents of shootings were reported over minor disputes and trivial matters.