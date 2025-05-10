Uttarakhand To Include Lessons Of Gita In School Curriculum: CM Dhami

Dehradun: In a review meeting with the education department on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to incorporate the Gita in the school curriculum to impart lessons of values along with education to make students better citizens and compassionate human beings.

"Our government has decided to include the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. It is not merely a sermon, but a philosophy of the art of living and moral values. Our children will now be taught the lessons of values along with education, which will make them better citizens and more compassionate human beings," Dhami posted on X.

Apart from this, he asked officials to work on a plan to add further innovations in education by the next decade. The education department has also been asked to prepare a silver jubilee calendar of all education-related activities by December 2026, along with a thorough inspection of civic infrastructure ahead of the monsoon.

"A proposal should be made after evaluating the best practices of other states for the facility of residential hostels in cluster schools. Better facilities should be available to the children in residential hostels. In the first phase, one residential hostel should be built in each district. A proposal for the transport system of students within a radius of 15 km of the 559 cluster schools will have to be prepared soon," Dhami said.

Dhami instructed officials to ensure the timely receipt of textbooks by children. "There should be complete transparency in the transfer process in the education department. For this, a proposal should be made after a detailed study of all aspects at the district, division and state levels. NCC and NSS should be promoted in schools, and those which lack such facilities will be selected in a phased manner. To further improve the education system, industries would also be requested to help with the CSR fund," he added.

He said repair works in dilapidated schools should be expedited, and special attention should be paid to the safety of children. "Strict action will be taken against those negligent of the safety of children. A waiting list should also be readied to ensure the availability of students in Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas as per the capacity. No shortage of resources for qualitative improvement in education will be allowed," he added.

He said that to effectively implement the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, moral and environmental education, cultural heritage of the state, mention of great men, skill development according to regional needs, health education, folk tales, folk literature, music and art should be included in the curriculum.