Uttarakhand STF Warns Of Cyber Fraud Using ‘Operation Sindoor’ Name

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) has issued an alert to the public about a new wave of cyber frauds being executed by allegedly misusing the name of the Indian Army’s “Operation Sindoor.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar said cybercriminals were exploiting the patriotic sentiments of people by posing as army personnel. “They are playing with people’s emotions under the guise of Operation Sindoor and requesting donations through fake social media accounts and messages,” Bhullar said.

The STF is urging people not to engage with messages or posts that claim to be collecting money for the army. “People should not fall prey to such emotional appeals for donations. They should not click on unknown links or respond to unsolicited requests. Liking or interacting with such suspicious pages can compromise your account,” the SSP said.

According to Uttarakhand Police, cybercriminals have been known to impersonate and lure victims with convincing images and stories, only to be duped of large sums of money.