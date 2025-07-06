Uttarakhand STF Arrests Alleged Mastermind Of Rs 750-Crore Inter-State Cyber Fraud

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have arrested the alleged mastermind in a Rs 750 crore interstate cyber fraud at Delhi Airport.
Officials alleged that the accused, Abhishek Agarwal, who is a chartered accountant, had created about 35 to 40 shell companies, about 13 companies in his name and 28 in the name of his wife, for Chinese operatives and to trap people using fake loan apps.
“Co-directors in many of these companies are Chinese citizens, and suspicious money transactions of more than Rs 750 crore have taken place in the accounts in the name of the companies,” they said.
The accused would allegedly harass people under the guise of these companies and extort money through fake loan apps like Inst Loan, Maxi Loan, KK Cash, RupeeGo, Lendkar, etc.
“Agarwal was running an organized gang and luring people into quick loans through fake loan apps. Later, he would blackmail and threaten them by stealing the mobile gallery, contacts, and personal data of the victims,” officials said.
The case stems from an FIR registered in December 2022 against different fake loan apps for forcibly collecting huge sums of money from people.
Following the case, a police team identified the accused, who is a resident of West Delhi, as the mastermind. The cyber team searched for the accused under legal provisions. A LOC (Look Out Circular) was first issued against the accused as he was abroad.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar said that during the initial interrogation, the accused made a big disclosure that he was in contact with a gang of Chinese citizens. “He created fake shell companies for the Chinese masterminds. He has created about 35-40 shell companies for the Chinese gang and transactions of more than Rs 750 crore,” he said.
Bhullar said that complaints had been filed against the accused in many states. “Police of other states are being contacted for information regarding the disclosures. Correspondence is being done through the Government of India and Interpol to book accused Chinese citizens,” he said.
