Uttarakhand STF Arrests Alleged Mastermind Of Rs 750-Crore Inter-State Cyber Fraud

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have arrested the alleged mastermind in a Rs 750 crore interstate cyber fraud at Delhi Airport.

Officials alleged that the accused, Abhishek Agarwal, who is a chartered accountant, had created about 35 to 40 shell companies, about 13 companies in his name and 28 in the name of his wife, for Chinese operatives and to trap people using fake loan apps.

“Co-directors in many of these companies are Chinese citizens, and suspicious money transactions of more than Rs 750 crore have taken place in the accounts in the name of the companies,” they said.

The accused would allegedly harass people under the guise of these companies and extort money through fake loan apps like Inst Loan, Maxi Loan, KK Cash, RupeeGo, Lendkar, etc.

“Agarwal was running an organized gang and luring people into quick loans through fake loan apps. Later, he would blackmail and threaten them by stealing the mobile gallery, contacts, and personal data of the victims,” officials said.