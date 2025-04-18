Uttarakhand: 2 Israeli Tourists Stopped From Going To Nepal At Jhulaghat International Suspension Bridge

Pithoragarh: The SSB jawans stopped two Israeli tourists from going to Nepal from Jhulaghat in Pithoragarh, India, on Thursday evening. As the foreigners insisted on going to Nepal, the SSB called the station head of the local police station to the spot and got the issue resolved.

According to information, the SSB jawans were on duty at the international suspension bridge of Jhulaghat in Pithoragarh. During this time, two Israelis - a man and a woman - reached there, and told the jawans that they wanted to go to Nepal. The two Israeli citizens were identified as David Yov and his female companion 24-year-old Shahar Esther Dayan.

Suspension bridge of Jhulaghat: Both Israeli tourists wanted to go to Nepal via the suspension bridge connecting India and Nepal. When the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel checked their passports, it was found that both Israeli citizens were travelling on a tourist visa.

Both requested the SSB to let them go to Nepal. SSB called Jhulaghat police station in-charge Dinesh Chandra Bisht and discussed the matter. They decided that the two Israelis cannot be allowed to go to Nepal as both of them have come to India on tourist visas. After this, both the Israeli citizens were sent back to Pithoragarh district headquarters along with the motorcycle they were using.

According to an estimate, every year around 40,000 Israeli tourists visit India. Most tourists come to India from Bangladesh. After this, tourists from America, Britain and Canada come to India in large numbers. Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand shares the border with Nepal. From here, one can enter both the countries only by foot. SSB is deployed here on the Nepal border.