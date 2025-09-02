Uttarakhand Spreads Fragrance By Training Perfume Makers From Across India

ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun: In an attempt to spread its fragrance across the country, Uttarakhand’s School of Perfumery is training youth from various states to make use of different aromatic plants in manufacturing perfumes. This is also being peddled as an employment avenue for the youth.

It is expected that the perfumes from Uttarakhand will soon get international recognition. A perfume made from Timur in this School was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime back. This institution is the first one in the country dedicated to this task.

“The purpose of the School of Perfumery is to give children better information about perfume making. Perfume making is a hidden subject in India. Good quality perfumes are made in France and are very expensive, while their raw material comes from India. The main reason why perfume making has not taken off here is that the training required is not available in India. The School of Perfumery has been started to address this concern,” said Nripendra Chauhan, who is Director at Aromatic Plant Centre in Dehradun.

Chauhan said that perfume is a simple word behind which there is a complex science, art and other processes involved.

There are concept rooms where the concepts of making different types of perfume are developed on the basis of three types of notes.

Perfumes are made with the help of several compounds, and the information about the 16 families of perfumes is provided to the learners at the library of this School.

“There are 16 families of perfumes displayed in the perfume library. Different perfumes have different families or categories. These include Flora, Fruity, Oceanic, Herbal, Green, Musky, Mossy, Gourmet, Aldehyde and others. The children are given information about perfume families in the library, following which a concept is developed around a perfume related to a family that has to be prepared,” explained Dr. Garima, who is an expert at the Aromatic Plant Centre.

Chauhan added that after a good response to the Timaru perfume made from Timur, the emphasis is now on developing the other types of perfumes.

“The shortcomings of the process are addressed in the fragrance crystallization lab, and only then is the final formula of a perfume developed,” Chauhan explained. Later, its quality is tested at the evolution booths. After its finalization, it is sent for production.