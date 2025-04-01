"Uttarakhand Should Be Renamed as UP-2," Says Akhilesh Yadav on Renaming of 17 Places

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced a series of name changes for various locations on March 31. While some welcomed the decision, the opposition criticised it, calling it a diversion from real issues.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the move, suggesting that Uttarakhand itself should be renamed "Uttar Pradesh-2." He reiterated that the state's name should be linked to Uttar Pradesh.
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also responded, stating, "We are neither in favour nor against it. However, renaming places has become the BJP’s agenda since they have no real achievements to show. The last eight years of this government have been a failure, and when the public questions them, they distract by changing names."
Defending the decision, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "People had long demanded that names of places reflect local culture and public sentiment. The renaming honours great figures, who contributed to these regions and aligns with the identity of Devbhoomi. The names were finalised based on public suggestions."
List of Renamed Places
Haridwar
Aurangzebpur: Shivaji Nagar
Gaziwali: Aryanagar
Chandpur: Jyotiba Phule Nagar
Mohammadpur Jat: Mohanpur Jat
Khanpur Kursali: Ambedkar Nagar
Idrishpur: Nandpur
Khanpur: Shri Krishnapur
Akbarpur Fazalpur: Vijaynagar
Asafnagar: Devnarayan Nagar
Salempur Rajputana: Shursen Nagar
Dehradun
Mianwala: Ramjiwala
Peerwala: Kesarinagar
Chandpur Khurd: Prithviraj Nagar
Abdullahpur: Dakshanagar
Nainital & Udham Singh Nagar
Nawabi Road in Haldwani: Atal Marg
Panchakki to ITI Marg: Guru Gowalkar Marg
Nagar Panchayat Sultanpur Patti: Kaushalyapuri
The renaming has sparked political debate, with the BJP claiming it respects local heritage, while the opposition alleges it is a distraction tactic.
Read more: Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Cowshed Remarks, Accuses SP Of Ties With Butchers