"Uttarakhand Should Be Renamed as UP-2," Says Akhilesh Yadav on Renaming of 17 Places

The Uttarakhand government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, renamed several places on March 31, drawing mixed reactions.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced a series of name changes for various locations on March 31. While some welcomed the decision, the opposition criticised it, calling it a diversion from real issues.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the move, suggesting that Uttarakhand itself should be renamed "Uttar Pradesh-2." He reiterated that the state's name should be linked to Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also responded, stating, "We are neither in favour nor against it. However, renaming places has become the BJP’s agenda since they have no real achievements to show. The last eight years of this government have been a failure, and when the public questions them, they distract by changing names."

Defending the decision, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "People had long demanded that names of places reflect local culture and public sentiment. The renaming honours great figures, who contributed to these regions and aligns with the identity of Devbhoomi. The names were finalised based on public suggestions."

List of Renamed Places

Haridwar

Aurangzebpur: Shivaji Nagar

Gaziwali: Aryanagar

Chandpur: Jyotiba Phule Nagar

Mohammadpur Jat: Mohanpur Jat

Khanpur Kursali: Ambedkar Nagar

Idrishpur: Nandpur

Khanpur: Shri Krishnapur

Akbarpur Fazalpur: Vijaynagar

Asafnagar: Devnarayan Nagar

Salempur Rajputana: Shursen Nagar

Dehradun

Mianwala: Ramjiwala

Peerwala: Kesarinagar

Chandpur Khurd: Prithviraj Nagar

Abdullahpur: Dakshanagar

Nainital & Udham Singh Nagar

Nawabi Road in Haldwani: Atal Marg

Panchakki to ITI Marg: Guru Gowalkar Marg

Nagar Panchayat Sultanpur Patti: Kaushalyapuri

The renaming has sparked political debate, with the BJP claiming it respects local heritage, while the opposition alleges it is a distraction tactic.

