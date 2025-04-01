Uttarakhand Should Be Named 'Uttar Pradesh-2': Akhilesh Slams Dhami's Announcement To Rename 15 Places

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for renaming 15 places saying, Uttarakhand should also named as 'Uttar Pradesh-2'.

Dhami on Monday announced that 15 places in Uttarakhand will be renamed in order to "respect the sentiments and cultural heritage". He said that the move was aimed to help people take inspiration from the great men who contributed to Indian culture and its preservation. It would also help people connect with their own heritage, he said adding it would reinforce cultural identity and historical recognition in the state.

The Uttarakhand government has renamed Aurangzebpur of Bhagwanpur block as Shivaji Nagar, Idrishpur of Khanpur block as Nandpur, Khanpur as Krishnapur, Ghaziwali of Bahadarabad block as Arya Nagar, Chandpur as Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat of Narsan block as Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursali as Ambedkar Nagar and Akbarpur Fazalpur as Vijaynagar.

Also, name of ITI road has been changed from Panchakkki to Guru Gowalkar Marg. Mianwala of Dehradun Municipal Corporation has been renamed as Ramjiwala, Peerwala of Vikasnagar block has been renamed as Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd as Prithviraj Nagar, Abdullahpur of Sahaspur block as Dakshanagar, Nagar Panchayat Sultanpur Patti as Kaushalya Puri and Nawabi Road as Atal Marg.

Yadav's criticism of the Uttarakhand government comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh has already embarked on a similar name changing spree. Presently, discussions are underway to rename Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, as Laxmanpuri. Recently, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal had said that the name change proposal will be placed at the executive committee of the House very soon.