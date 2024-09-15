ETV Bharat / bharat

SDRF Team Rescues 400 Stranded Passengers in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Intermittent rain has been continuing in Uttarakhand for many days. Due to this, many connecting roads are constantly getting obstructed by landslides and the passengers are facing a lot of problems. Following this, several passengers were stranded due to traffic disruptions. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team rescued more than 400 people stranded at night near the Delhi Band area on the Ghat-Pithoragarh road.

The SDRF officials swung into action after they had received information that many passengers were stranded since late evening on Ghat-Pithoragarh road. An SDRF team immediately left for the spot under the leadership of Deputy Inspector Ram Singh Bora. The team rescued more than 400 people stranded due to landslide on the road till late night.

Landslide on the road: The SDRF team promptly evacuated all the 400 passengers safely. During this rescue operation, a sick person was taken out from the obstructed road with the help of a stretcher and sent to the hospital in another vehicle. The passengers remained stranded on the road for about 7 hours. Traffic was again disrupted due to debris on the main road. It has been removed with the help of a JCB and traffic has been made restored on the road.

Heavy rains disrupting connectivity: Several roads are closed due to landslides at many places in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions of Uttarakhand. Pilgrims are also being stopped from going on Kedarnath Yatra. Similarly, landslides are continuously occurring at many places on the Badrinath National Highway. At the same time, rivers and streams are overflowing in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions and people are seen crossing the rivers and streams risking their lives despite warnings.