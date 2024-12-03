ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Rolls Out 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana' To Take Conservation To Schoolkids

The scheme, approved at a meeting chaired by forest minister Subodh Uniyal, aims to reduce the instances of human-animal conflicts and create libraries on conservation.

Nature clubs and biodiversity walls will be organised in every school under the project (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ramnagar: Considering the pivotal role played by Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in the conservation and promotion of big cats, the Uttarakhand government has come up with the Bagh Rakshak Yojana (Tiger Protection Scheme) to make students familiar with the conservation efforts.

To this extent, an important meeting, of the governing body of Tiger Conservation Foundation under the chairmanship of forest minister Subodh Uniyal, was held in Dehradun to approve the much-touted scheme. Following the nod, the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve launched the program on Tuesday in the presence of school children.

Dinesh Chand Rawat, spokesperson of Government Inter College in Ramnagar, said children will benefit a lot from the program as children from areas adjacent to Corbett often come face to face with wildlife. In such a situation, these children will become aware of the importance of conservation. They will learn to live with them, leading to a significant reduction in instances of human-animal conflicts. Children can make their friends and family members aware of this.

Dr Saket Badola, director of Corbett TR, said the program is being run by Jim Corbett National Park, in which three schools namely Dhikuli, Dhela and Kalagarh and a college have been included. Work will be done in several phases under the scheme.

Badola said many programs will be organised to make students aware of the biodiversity of Corbett and wildlife conservation in which information about the behaviour of forests and wildlife as well as their conservation and promotion will be shared with them. Apart from this, nature clubs and biodiversity walls will be organised in every school so that they can learn and understand easily.

He further said tiger conservation volunteers will be trained in schools, colleges and universities. The scheme aims to build libraries, focused on biodiversity, in educational institutions. The public and private sectors would be partnered in the next phase of the scheme to widen the ambit of cooperation in conservation efforts.

TAGGED:

