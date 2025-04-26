'Army Has Many Options To Give A Befitting Reply': Retired Major General Sabharwal On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Dehradun (Dheeraj Sajwan): After the mass massacre of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the entire country is shocked and eagerly awaiting to see a fitting response. How will the Indian Army respond to this? A lot of speculation is going on. On this, ETV Bharat reached out to retired Major General Shammi Sabharwal, who carried out many operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Uttarakhand is a soldier-dominated state with every family here having a connection with the army. There are thousands of such brave warriors of the Indian Army hailing from Uttarakhand, who have successfully carried out many operations against terrorists during their service period. Retired Major General Shammi Sabharwal, who also hails from Uttarakhand, shares some thoughts on how the army will prepare its strategy in the wake of the Pahalgam killings.

Retired Major General Sabharwal has served during the worst period of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, retired Major General Shammi Sabharwal said that he was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1981. During his army career, he had four postings in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that during the worst period of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, from 2000 to November 2001, he was posted in Kashmir in the Operations Branch of his service. He also served in Srinagar from 2005 to 2007. There he was in the Planning wing, where strategies are made to give a befitting reply to incidents like Pahalgam. Apart from this, he has also fought extremist organizations in areas like Assam.

The Pahalgam terror attack reminded retired Major General Sabharwal of the biggest incident of his service career. On 25 December 2001, there was a terrorist attack on the main gate of Badami Bagh Cantonment Board in Srinagar. Retired Major General Sabharwal said that the attack took place when the then Defence Minister George Fernandes was about to land at the Srinagar airfield. As Retired Major General Sabharwal was there in the army's operations branch, he had to go to the airport. It had been only 10 minutes since he had left Srinagar Badami Bagh Cantt when the terrorists rammed a vehicle loaded with RDX into the gate of BB Cantt and blasted it. In this attack, 13 army personnel were martyred and many were injured. That day was the worst day of my life, said Retired Major General Sabharwal.

Replying to a question, he said that the Indian Army has not one but many options to give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack. He said that the commanding officer puts forward many different options to the senior officers, who discuss and analyse those options. The assessment of retaliatory action is done by looking at the nature of the action required, the right opportunity and its impact. The only important factor in this is which action will be taken, when and on what scale. This is the only surprise. The other side, Pakistan, also knows that India will definitely take retaliatory action, he said.

Different from Uri and Pulwama

The Retired Major General said that the responses that were given before will not be repeated. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that during the first Uri attack, Pakistan had never thought that India could take action even outside its border. The Indian Air Force was used to give a response across the border for the first time after 1971. Pakistan had never thought of it even in its dreams, but PM Modi took the decision and an air strike took place on Balakot. He said that even during Kargil, the Indian Air Force was not given permission to go outside its border.

A major diplomatic victory

Retired Major General Sabharwal says that if the strategy is made keeping in mind the indications of a battle, then suspending the Indus Water Treaty is a big diplomatic victory. He said that this step of the Indian government has started internal conflict in Pakistan. Reactions to this action of the Indian government have also started coming from Pakistan. The way the common people have come out on the streets there, it can be guessed that this feeling is developing in the people that the people are suffering the consequences of some mistakes of the government there.

The Retired Major General said that there was already resentment among the people of Pakistan due to the policy of the Pakistani government on the Indus river. The Pakistani army wanted to divert the water of the Indus river to the Cholistan Desert, also known as Rohi. The water was being diverted there to meet the water shortage in the army area and to strengthen the army there. There was already opposition to this in Pakistan, and in such a situation, after the action of the Indian government, discontent has spread more against the Pakistani army among its people. The small protests that were happening earlier have turned into big outrage. The Pakistani government was forced to withdraw the decision to divert the water towards the border to strengthen its army, and this is also a strategic victory for India.

Retired Major General Sabharwal said that the response should not be quick but lethal. So that the enemy does not dare to raise his head again. Referring to an incident of 1972, he said that in the Munich Olympics, Israeli athletes were murdered in cold blood by PLO terrorists, just like tourists in Pahalgam. After this, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad identified each terrorist. Even though the terrorists were absconding, Mossad reached their family members. Every terrorist was forced to repay, said Retired Major General, Shammi Sabharwal.

The Retired Major General said that it is more important to create fear in terrorists than waging an all-out war. The Major says that terrorists are just pawns. If one terrorist is killed, many more can be born in his place. It is important to identify the mastermind and create terror in his mind. Terrorists should be killed in their homes, this is a big lesson for them.

Retired Major General Sabharwal said that this is the first time when the majority of Kashmir has stood up against terrorism, which is a good thing and it also breaks the back of terrorism. He said that due to the changes in the last few years and the increased employment opportunities due to tourism, people have understood that peace and India's support can improve the future of the people of Kashmir. Despite this, elections were held there soon. After this, some such forces are still alive which are becoming fodder for terrorism. He said that terrorism cannot sustain without the support of local people. Local support for terrorism is like water for fish. This is the reason why our security agencies are identifying those local people who might have supported these terrorists. Without local support, it would not be possible to come so deep inside and carry out such a cowardly act there.

According to Retired Major General Sabharwal, the place where the latest incident took place is a peaceful area and, inputs are coming that two days before the incident, this tourist spot was opened to the general public without security permission. It is also being speculated whether this opportunity was created for the terrorists to perpetrate their act, he said.