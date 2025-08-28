ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Over 87,000 Active Landslide Zones; Arunachal, Himachal, Uttarakhand Most Vulnerable: GSI Report

Dehradun: India currently has 87,474 active landslide zones, spread across 179 districts in 19 states and union territories, a recent report released by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has revealed.

These danger-prone zones collectively cover about 4.2 lakh square kilometres, underscoring the scale of the challenge. Arunachal Pradesh ranks first with 26,213 landslide zones, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 17,102 zones across the nation. Uttarakhand stands third with 14,780 zones.

The findings are crucial since the Himalayan states are witnessing nature's fury every now and then with landslides and flash floods destroying life and livelihood.

Report By GSI (ETV Bharat)

Recently, in one such tragedy, a massive landslide and flash flood buried the entire Dharali village in Uttarakhand. The hill state has a long history of natural disasters with the GSI survey report revealing that 22 per cent of Uttarakhand's total geographical area is classified as highly sensitive to landslides.

Experts say that the problem intensifies with every monsoon as it adds new vulnerable areas. They say this requires urgent mitigation efforts.

Uttarakhand's Rising Risk

The 14,780 active landslide zones in Uttarakhand were identified after a detailed geological survey covering 39,009 square kilometres of the state's area.

The GSI report warns that Uttarakhand's landslide problem is far from static. On average, 80 to 100 new landslide zones are identified every monsoon season. The report says that even though some older sites may become less active over time, they are still unpredictable threats, as there is a risk of sudden reactivation.

What makes Uttarakhand particularly vulnerable is not just the number of landslide-prone areas but the intensity of their sensitivity. According to the GSI, 22 per cent of landslide zones in the state fall under the 'highly sensitive' category, which is above the national average of 15 per cent. Comparatively, Himachal Pradesh has 26 per cent highly sensitive zones, while Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have 21 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Districts At Highest Risk

Landslides are not evenly distributed across Uttarakhand. According to the GSI report, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal are the most severely affected districts. Together, these regions account for the majority of highly sensitive landslide areas in the Himalayan state. In total, landslide-prone areas have been identified across nine districts of Uttarakhand, creating widespread challenges for the administration.

The state's Disaster Management Department has separately identified 53 landlside hotspots, where continuous monitoring and remedial work are underway. "The government is actively working on these zones to reduce their sensitivity and ensure public safety," said Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department.

Development And Deforestation Fuel Disasters