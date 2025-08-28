India Has Over 87,000 Active Landslide Zones; Arunachal, Himachal, Uttarakhand Most Vulnerable: GSI Report

Dehradun: India currently has 87,474 active landslide zones, spread across 179 districts in 19 states and union territories, a recent report released by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has revealed.
These danger-prone zones collectively cover about 4.2 lakh square kilometres, underscoring the scale of the challenge. Arunachal Pradesh ranks first with 26,213 landslide zones, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 17,102 zones across the nation. Uttarakhand stands third with 14,780 zones.
The findings are crucial since the Himalayan states are witnessing nature's fury every now and then with landslides and flash floods destroying life and livelihood.
Recently, in one such tragedy, a massive landslide and flash flood buried the entire Dharali village in Uttarakhand. The hill state has a long history of natural disasters with the GSI survey report revealing that 22 per cent of Uttarakhand's total geographical area is classified as highly sensitive to landslides.
Experts say that the problem intensifies with every monsoon as it adds new vulnerable areas. They say this requires urgent mitigation efforts.
Uttarakhand's Rising Risk
The 14,780 active landslide zones in Uttarakhand were identified after a detailed geological survey covering 39,009 square kilometres of the state's area.
The GSI report warns that Uttarakhand's landslide problem is far from static. On average, 80 to 100 new landslide zones are identified every monsoon season. The report says that even though some older sites may become less active over time, they are still unpredictable threats, as there is a risk of sudden reactivation.
What makes Uttarakhand particularly vulnerable is not just the number of landslide-prone areas but the intensity of their sensitivity. According to the GSI, 22 per cent of landslide zones in the state fall under the 'highly sensitive' category, which is above the national average of 15 per cent. Comparatively, Himachal Pradesh has 26 per cent highly sensitive zones, while Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have 21 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
Districts At Highest Risk
Landslides are not evenly distributed across Uttarakhand. According to the GSI report, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal are the most severely affected districts. Together, these regions account for the majority of highly sensitive landslide areas in the Himalayan state. In total, landslide-prone areas have been identified across nine districts of Uttarakhand, creating widespread challenges for the administration.
The state's Disaster Management Department has separately identified 53 landlside hotspots, where continuous monitoring and remedial work are underway. "The government is actively working on these zones to reduce their sensitivity and ensure public safety," said Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department.
Development And Deforestation Fuel Disasters
Experts caution that while natural factors play a role, human interference in fragile ecosystems is accelerating the frequency and scale of landslides. Prof D K Shahi, a geologist, said that excessive tampering with mountain slopes for road widening, hydroelectric projects, and other developmental activities is destabilising the terrain.
"Deforestation in the name of development, coupled with construction in vulnerable areas, has aggravated the problem. Every year, new projects are adding pressure to already fragile slopes, resulting in more landslide zones," Shahi said.
He added that in several areas where extensive infrastructure projects have been carried out, large landslide zones have been recorded. These landslides frequently block national highways and key connecting roads, causing massive disruptions during monsoon months.
Monsoon, The Annual Trigger
The southwest monsoon remains the biggest trigger for landslides in Uttarakhand. The Himalayan terrain, already prone to geological instability, receives heavy rainfall during this period. Scientists warn that with changing climate patterns, rainfall in the region is becoming more intense and erratic, further heightening the risks.
According to experts, the increasing trend of cloudbursts and extreme rainfall events in recent years has worsened the situation. "The amount of rainfall in the Himalayan region is rising, which is not favourable for its geology. This is one of the major reasons why landslide cases have multiplied in recent years," Shahi said.
Major Monsoon Incidents In Uttarakhand
- Dharali and Harsil Flash Floods (August 5)
Cloudbursts trigger flash floods and mudslides, sweeping away houses in Dharali and Harsil villages. Several people went missing, while the Indian Army and rescue teams airlifted over 1,200 stranded residents.
- Uttarkashi-Gangnani Road Block (August 11)
A massive landslide near Netala blocked the Uttarkashi-Gangnani road, cutting off traffic movement. Rescue operations were hampered due to persistent bad weather conditions.
- Bageshwar Landslides (August 17)
Heavy rainfall triggered landslides in the Harbad area of Bageshwar district. Authorities relocated affected families to safer areas to prevent further casualties.
- Multiple Cloudbursts and Floods (August 23)
Several cloudbursts caused flash floods, leaving people missing and disrupting the Char Dham Yatra. Roads were washed away, halting pilgrim movement across key routes.
- Badrinath Highway closure
Landslides and floods damaged and blocked the Badrinath National Highway. Helicopter rescues were carried out to evacuate stranded pilgrims safely.
- Rishikesh-Neekanth Road Landslide (August 14)
A major landslide injured several people and left two missing. Road connectivity in the region was severely affected.
The GSI's findings reveal that landslides are not confined to Uttarakhand or the Himalayan region alone. The phenomenon has been recorded in 179 districts across 19 states and UTs. States such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya feature prominently in the GSI's risk mapping.
Also Read