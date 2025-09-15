ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Plans To Boost Theme Based Tourism In Gunji And Champawat

Dehradun: In an effort to provide new experiences to the tourists visiting Uttarakhand, the state and central government are planning to develop a tourism cluster in Pithoragarh and provide an experience of tea gardens in Champawat.

This initiative is being carried out as a part of the Swadesh Darshan Yojana of the central government, wherein tourist spots are to be developed as per international standards. The scheme was launched in 2014-15 and is now in its second phase, where the focus is theme-based so that the local culture, heritage and tradition are linked to tourism to generate new employment avenues. The emphasis is on promotion of rural home stays, handicrafts, cuisine and folk arts.

Uttarakhand Plans To Boost Theme Based Tourism In Gunji And Champawat (Photo - Uttarakhand Tourism Department)

Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal informed, "There is a plan to develop a rural tourism cluster at Gunji in Pithoragarh for which the central government will spend Rs 17.86 crore. It has already released 10% of this amount to the state government and the tender process has been initiated."

Gunji is near the Nepal and Tibet border and is strategically very important. It is rich culturally and has a bounty of nature.

Garbyal disclosed that apart from the home stays, cottages will be built. The tourists will experience the local lifestyle, culture, cuisine and art during their stay there. There is a plan to develop a cluster market for the sale of local wool, handmade apparel, along with articles made from bamboo and wood.