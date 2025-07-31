ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls: Toss, Slips Decide Winners; 21-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Village Head

Priyanka, adorned with garlands, greets supporters after winning the panchayat election in Chamoli district, becoming the youngest village head at the age of 21. ( Etv Bharat )

Chamoli: As the results of the Uttarakhand three-tier Panchayat elections 2025 continue to roll in, several unusual and dramatic outcomes are grabbing attention. While some candidates have won by just one vote, a few contests ended in a tie, with winners being decided by a toss or drawing of slips.

In Chamoli district, a 23-year-old youth, Nitin Negi, won the post of Gram Pradhan of Bandwara village in Dasoli block in a highly competitive contest. He was tied with his opponent Ravindra at 138 votes each after the final round of counting. With no clear winner, the election officials followed the State Election Commission rules, which allow for a decision through a toss of a coin in case of a tie. The toss favoured Nitin Negi, who was then declared elected.

A similar situation occurred in the Rudraprayag district. In Gram Kandi village of Agastyamuni block, the contest for Pradhan was equally tense. Lakshmi Devi and Poonam Devi both secured exactly 168 votes. As per the rules, the result was decided by drawing slips. The procedure was conducted in the presence of Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain. The slip favoured Lakshmi Devi, who had contested on the ‘Ice Cream’ symbol, and she was declared the winner.

21-Year-Old Political Science Graduate Becomes Village Head of CM-Adopted Sarkot Village

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Priyanka Negi has been elected Gram Pradhan of Sarkot in the Gairsain development block. A graduate in Political Science, Priyanka is also the youngest Pradhan in the state this election season.